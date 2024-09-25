Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

News / National

by Staff reporter

IN an incident nothing short of a morbid tale, a 23-year-old man from Kwekwe allegedly waylaid a 10-year-old girl at a disused building, raped her once before cutting off his manhood.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe has since made an application for the accused person to undergo mental examination by two doctors in terms of the Mental Health Act.The accused person was remanded to 8 October and has been placed under police guard at a hospital in Gweru, where he is receiving medical attention.According to the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPA) the accused person and the complainant are not related.Allegations are that sometime this month at around 3 PM the accused person dragged the 10 year old girl into the building where he told her that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.He allegedly threatened to kill her if she screamed or told anyone."The accused person proceeded to remove her clothes, before allegedly raping her. The accused person only stopped when he heard a voice calling the complainant's name," read the document.It was stated that on 14 September at around 8 PM the accused person cut off his private parts with a knife, while screaming that the complainant was his wife."The matter came to light when the complainant confided in her grandmother about the offence."