Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

News / National

by Staff reporter

Central Air Transport Services (CATS), a private charter company operating from Charles Prince Airport in Harare and Victoria Falls International Airport, has made history by opening Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the country's aviation sector, offering young Zimbabweans the chance to pursue careers in aviation.With a fleet of five aircraft providing luxury, business, leisure, and cargo services, CATS has elevated local airports to international standards. The company recently participated as a local exhibitor at the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo, engaging with international and regional agents to promote its services.CATS has already enrolled 10 students in its pilot training program, which is open to individuals aged 16 and above, provided they meet entry requirements, including passes in English and Mathematics and a Class 2 medical certification from approved aviation doctors.The academy, known as CATS Aviation Training Academy, operates out of Charles Prince Airport and focuses on general aviation private pilot training.Speaking about the new venture, CATS Operations Administrator Ms. Florence Kwecha expressed pride in launching one of the first black-owned pilot training schools in Zimbabwe."We are proud of this initiative, which allows us to conduct our own pilot training and offer young people the opportunity to pursue their dreams of becoming pilots," she said.Upon completion of their training, graduates will be qualified to fly passengers as professional pilots. The academy is expected to inspire more young people to explore aviation as a career.CATS Flight Operations Officer Ms. Alice Chingombe, based in Victoria Falls, emphasized the company's primary focus on private charter services."We provide corporate and private charters, holiday flights, medical evacuations, and cargo transportation for various mines in Zimbabwe," she said.Chingombe also highlighted CATS' role in promoting tourism, both locally and internationally.The company's ready-to-deploy aircraft for medical evacuations are seen as a critical asset for the tourism industry. In line with government efforts to attract investors, plans are underway to establish high-end medical facilities in Victoria Falls, which will be supported by CATS' air services.This year has been particularly successful for CATS, with five to seven flights operating daily across different destinations."The charter flight industry is typically high-end, but we've made it more affordable by offering accessible packages to locals and agents, especially in the area of incentive tourism," Chingombe added.She also commended the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) for facilitating valuable connections with agents and buyers at the 2024 expo, where CATS has exhibited five times.With a fleet that includes luxury aircraft for business executives and larger caravans accommodating up to 12 passengers, CATS continues to expand its reach. The company has also provided cloud seeding services for the past decade, contributing to Zimbabwe's agricultural sector.The establishment of CATS Aviation Training Academy is expected to empower more Zimbabweans to enter the aviation industry, while CATS' continued efforts in tourism and private charters will help position Zimbabwe as a competitive destination in the global market.