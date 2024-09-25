Khama Billiat shines

News / National

by Staff reporter

Yadah 1-0 HerentalsKhama Billiat once again proved his class with a stunning performance capped by a brilliant goal as Yadah triumphed over Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Heart Stadium yesterday.The Warriors star, out to settle a score after being sent off in the reverse fixture two months ago, showcased his undeniable quality from the opening whistle.The 33-year-old Billiat, playing in the number 10 role, was at the heart of Yadah's dominance during the opening phases. His sharpness and creativity kept the visitors on the back foot, and it wasn't long before the home side's control was reflected on the scoreboard.In the 23rd minute, Tafadzwa Rusike lofted a precise ball into Billiat's path. The former Kaizer Chiefs man met it with a first-time strike, sending the ball into the roof of the net.Herentals goalkeeper Takudzwa Chikosi had little chance to react, as Billiat's combination of power and intelligence left the crowd in awe.Yadah had the opportunity to extend their lead 10 minutes later, but Jerry Chipangura's over-elaboration allowed the Herentals defense to recover and clear the danger.Herentals, known as "The Students," gradually found their footing and took control towards the end of the first half. Ali Maliselo came close to equalizing just before the break, but his header missed an open goal, keeping Yadah's lead intact.The second half saw Herentals bossing possession, with 53-year-old veteran Innocent Benza delighting fans with his skillful touches. Zibusiso Ruguchu twice came close with free-kicks that missed the crossbar by mere inches, and captain Blessing Majarira squandered a golden opportunity to level the score.At the other end, Billiat continued to mesmerize, displaying the same brilliance that helped Mamelodi Sundowns win the 2016 CAF Champions League. His performance earned praise from Warriors coach Michael Nees, who watched from the stands.Nees, who recently persuaded Billiat to come out of international retirement, would have been thrilled with the decision after seeing the playmaker's masterclass.Speaking after the game, Billiat credited his teammates and reflected on his goal: "It was a good game, and when that ball came, I had two things in mind. I thought about laying it off to a teammate, but I saw the goalkeeper had drifted, so I went for it."He added, "We really wanted to win, especially after what happened in the first game when I was sent off. We stayed disciplined and played with purpose. I'm happy with the result."The victory took Yadah's points tally to 33, though they remain 11th on the log. While they are not yet safe from relegation, yesterday's win provided a much-needed cushion.Billiat's goal also moved him to joint top scorer in the league, with 11 goals, alongside CAPS United's William Manondo and Highlanders' Lynoth Chikuhwa.As the season heats up, Yadah and Billiat look poised to continue their rise, with the Warriors star in prime form as both club and country reap the benefits of his resurgence.