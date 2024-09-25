Simba Bhora referee suspended

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cecil Gwezera, the referee at the center of the controversy during Sunday's Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium, has been suspended.The match ended prematurely after Highlanders protested Gwezera's decision to award Simba Bhora a penalty, prompting the Bosso players to walk off the pitch.On Monday, it emerged that Zondzi Ngosana, one of Gwezera's assistant referees, had already been suspended following the match. Investigations confirmed that Gwezera has also been handed a six-month suspension for his role in the controversial decision. This brings the total number of referees suspended in Zimbabwe this year to 20.The match's contentious moment occurred when Gwezera awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora after an alleged foul by Highlanders' Peter Muduhwa on Tinashe Balakasi.Highlanders argued the foul occurred outside the penalty area, and video footage later confirmed this, showing that Balakasi rolled into the box after the clash with Muduhwa.Gwezera's suspension was reportedly based on two key errors: his proximity to the incident and his angle of viewing. Despite calls for clarification, ZIFA Referees Committee chairman Norman Matemera declined to comment directly on the suspension, citing policy: "As a body, we do not, as a policy, comment on such issues. That is how it is, no comment, sir."A retired referee noted that the match could have been saved if the officials had consulted video evidence and awarded a free-kick outside the box instead. The retired official also criticized Gwezera for not enforcing discipline, particularly when Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda refused to take his position for the penalty."If Gwezera had exercised his authority and issued a yellow card to Sibanda, followed by a second for dissent, Highlanders would have been forced to replace him. This situation could have been handled better," the referee added.Matemera defended the suspension of Gwezera, explaining that decisions are made based on match commissioners' reports and available video evidence. He also confirmed that referees involved in previous controversial matches at Wadzanayi Stadium, including a Simba Bhora match against Hwange and another against GreenFuel, had been disciplined.The Chibuku Super Cup incident has intensified discussions about the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Zimbabwe to help resolve contentious decisions.Matemera acknowledged that the suspension of match officials is part of efforts to promote fair play, but also called for increased respect for referees, especially in light of rising cases of abuse. He highlighted a recent incident in which a referee claimed he was assaulted while officiating a Division One match.Matemera further appealed to the corporate sector to consider providing insurance for referees, as they currently lack coverage despite facing increasing risks.This latest suspension adds to the ongoing narrative of questionable officiating and allegations of corruption in the Castle Lager Premiership, with accusations that some clubs are influencing referees to manipulate match outcomes, affecting clubs like Dynamos and Highlanders.The ZIFA Referees Committee has pledged to continue acting decisively against errant officials in order to safeguard the integrity of Zimbabwean football.