Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Simba Bhora referee suspended

by Staff reporter
29 secs ago | Views
Cecil Gwezera, the referee at the center of the controversy during Sunday's Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final between Simba Bhora and Highlanders at Wadzanayi Stadium, has been suspended.

The match ended prematurely after Highlanders protested Gwezera's decision to award Simba Bhora a penalty, prompting the Bosso players to walk off the pitch.

On Monday, it emerged that Zondzi Ngosana, one of Gwezera's assistant referees, had already been suspended following the match. Investigations confirmed that Gwezera has also been handed a six-month suspension for his role in the controversial decision. This brings the total number of referees suspended in Zimbabwe this year to 20.

The match's contentious moment occurred when Gwezera awarded a penalty to Simba Bhora after an alleged foul by Highlanders' Peter Muduhwa on Tinashe Balakasi.

Highlanders argued the foul occurred outside the penalty area, and video footage later confirmed this, showing that Balakasi rolled into the box after the clash with Muduhwa.

Gwezera's suspension was reportedly based on two key errors: his proximity to the incident and his angle of viewing. Despite calls for clarification, ZIFA Referees Committee chairman Norman Matemera declined to comment directly on the suspension, citing policy: "As a body, we do not, as a policy, comment on such issues. That is how it is, no comment, sir."

A retired referee noted that the match could have been saved if the officials had consulted video evidence and awarded a free-kick outside the box instead. The retired official also criticized Gwezera for not enforcing discipline, particularly when Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda refused to take his position for the penalty.

"If Gwezera had exercised his authority and issued a yellow card to Sibanda, followed by a second for dissent, Highlanders would have been forced to replace him. This situation could have been handled better," the referee added.

Matemera defended the suspension of Gwezera, explaining that decisions are made based on match commissioners' reports and available video evidence. He also confirmed that referees involved in previous controversial matches at Wadzanayi Stadium, including a Simba Bhora match against Hwange and another against GreenFuel, had been disciplined.

The Chibuku Super Cup incident has intensified discussions about the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Zimbabwe to help resolve contentious decisions.

Matemera acknowledged that the suspension of match officials is part of efforts to promote fair play, but also called for increased respect for referees, especially in light of rising cases of abuse. He highlighted a recent incident in which a referee claimed he was assaulted while officiating a Division One match.

Matemera further appealed to the corporate sector to consider providing insurance for referees, as they currently lack coverage despite facing increasing risks.

This latest suspension adds to the ongoing narrative of questionable officiating and allegations of corruption in the Castle Lager Premiership, with accusations that some clubs are influencing referees to manipulate match outcomes, affecting clubs like Dynamos and Highlanders.

The ZIFA Referees Committee has pledged to continue acting decisively against errant officials in order to safeguard the integrity of Zimbabwean football.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

21 mins ago | 26 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

22 mins ago | 13 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

23 mins ago | 31 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

23 mins ago | 15 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

34 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

35 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

35 mins ago | 12 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

36 mins ago | 23 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

42 mins ago | 29 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

43 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

53 mins ago | 15 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

54 mins ago | 59 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

56 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

57 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

58 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

59 mins ago | 21 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

60 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 47 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

1 hr ago | 66 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 168 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 852 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2199 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

21 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 600 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

23 hrs ago | 985 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 926 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 615 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 987 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 634 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 991 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1904 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1131 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 988 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views