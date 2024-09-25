Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago | Views
In an address delivered to the United Nations General Assembly, President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for collective global action to create an inclusive, just, and sustainable world built on solidarity and mutual respect.

Speaking through Foreign and International Affairs Minister Dr. Fredrick Shava in the early hours of this morning, President Mnangagwa highlighted the need for urgent collaboration to foster peace, strengthen multilateralism, and ensure sustainable development.

"The world is not in a good place, and urgent action must be taken," President Mnangagwa stated. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the most vulnerable and marginalized populations, noting that "sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace, and peace cannot be sustained without addressing the root causes of conflict," including poverty, inequality, and resource scarcity worsened by climate change.

The President underscored the necessity of global partnerships in addressing these challenges, calling for a commitment to renewed cooperation among nations of all sizes. He highlighted the importance of investing in education, healthcare, and sustainable economic opportunities as essential to creating resilient societies.

With the 2030 deadline for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) fast approaching, Mnangagwa urged the international community to adopt strategies that accelerate progress.

Zimbabwe, he said, fully supports the proposed SDG stimulus to help achieve targets such as ending poverty, promoting good health, ensuring quality education, and providing clean water and sanitation.

The SDGs align with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. "This national blueprint sets forth our aspirations to propel Zimbabwe to upper-middle-income status by 2030, focusing on robust economic growth, sustainable development, and holistic societal transformation," Mnangagwa said.

He reiterated the country's call for the removal of illegal sanctions, which have hampered Zimbabwe's efforts to meet the SDGs. He noted that these sanctions, coupled with the adverse effects of climate change, present significant barriers to the nation's development.

In a show of solidarity, President Mnangagwa voiced Zimbabwe's support for Cuba in its fight against economic blockades, and for the self-determination struggles of Palestine and Western Sahara. He called on the UN Security Council to uphold international law and facilitate a lasting peace in Palestine, saying, "The international community cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the systematic injustices and suffering of the Palestinian people."

Addressing global financial disparities, Mnangagwa criticized the current international financial system as outdated and skewed towards historical power imbalances. He called for urgent reform to make financial institutions more inclusive and equitable, especially for the Global South.

"The current system, steeped in historical power imbalances, has failed to provide the necessary flexibility and support required for sustainable development," he said, urging reforms that reflect the diverse realities faced by all nations.

The UN General Assembly, attended by over 150 global leaders, will continue its General Debate session until Monday next week.


Source - The Chronicle

