Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

News / National

by Staff reporter

A growing number of Zimbabweans are expressing alarm over the increasing involvement of the military in civilian life and politics, raising concerns about its impact on democracy and public trust. This is according to the 2023-24 Annual State of Peace Report by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights), which highlights rising fears of military influence in governance.The report, released this week, reveals that nearly 68% of Zimbabweans are troubled by the military's expanding role in government, which many see as a shift away from democratic principles. What was once seen as a national security apparatus has, in recent years, extended its influence into day-to-day governance, further blurring the lines between civilian and military control."Citizens are feeling the weight of this increased military involvement, with 49% of respondents expressing that they feel directly threatened by the military's role in governance," the ZimRights report states. It goes on to explain how this climate of fear, particularly around election times, has fostered intimidation and compromised the integrity of democratic processes."This sense of fear, combined with political tensions, has fuelled an environment of intimidation, particularly during elections. This has eroded the fundamental principles of democracy, replacing civilian leadership with military dominance, especially in election-related activities," the report notes.The growing presence of military figures in governance has also undermined trust in public institutions, according to ZimRights."When the military plays such a visible role in politics, it creates a climate of fear and weakens the people's trust in government systems. Democracy can only thrive when civilian authorities, not the military, are in control," ZimRights national director Dzikamai Bere emphasized in response to the report's findings.Despite these growing concerns, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Colonel Alphios Makotore declined to comment on the matter, deferring all political queries to the Defence ministry. Attempts to contact Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were unsuccessful, as she did not respond to inquiries.The issue of military influence in Zimbabwean politics is not new. Scholar Sabelo Ndlovu-Gatsheni points to a long-standing alliance between the ruling Zanu-PF and the military, which has shaped the country's political landscape since independence.This alliance came to the forefront ahead of the 2002 presidential elections, when then-Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Vitalis Zvinavashe publicly declared that the military would only support leaders who upheld the values of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, widely interpreted as a rebuke to opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai at the time.In 2017, the military's direct intervention led to the resignation of long-time leader Robert Mugabe, marking a watershed moment in Zimbabwe's history. However, concerns about military interference in governance have persisted.In June 2024, ZNA commander Anselem Sanyatwe sparked controversy with remarks during a Zanu-PF inter-district meeting in Nyanga, where he claimed that Zanu-PF would "rule forever," vowing to use "command voting" to ensure its continued dominance. The statement drew widespread criticism, with prominent lawyer Thabani Mpofu issuing a legal ultimatum for Sanyatwe to retract his comments—a request that went unheeded.Critics say the militarisation of State institutions is evident in the deployment of serving and retired military officers to key positions in parastatals, further entrenching military influence in civilian matters. The military, for its part, has argued that its expanded role is necessary to address emerging threats such as national disasters, climate change, and food security.As Zimbabwe approaches critical junctures in its political and social development, the question of military involvement in governance continues to fuel debates about the country's future direction and the viability of its democratic institutions.