Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

Simba Bhora 2 - 0 Chegutu PiratesSimba Bhora took a significant step towards securing their first Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after a convincing 2-0 victory over Chegutu Pirates at Wadzanayi Stadium yesterday. The win solidified their position at the top of the league table, extending their lead to nine points with just seven games remaining.In a day that saw title rivals stumble - FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum Stars playing to a draw while Manica Diamonds suffered a loss - Simba Bhora capitalized on the opportunity to strengthen their title chase. The match started brightly for the home side, with Ishamel Nyanhi scoring a header in the seventh minute from a precise cross by Walter Musona. Mthokozisi Msebe doubled the lead just before halftime, tapping in after an impressive run and assist from Tymon Machope.The victory was particularly sweet for Simba Bhora, coming on the heels of a tumultuous Chibuku Super Cup encounter against Highlanders, which ended in controversy as the match was abandoned due to player protests over a penalty decision. Coach Tonderai Ndiraya was pleased with his team's performance but remained cautious about their title aspirations."It was all about managing energy levels after the game we played against a top team in Highlanders on Sunday," Ndiraya said. He acknowledged the advantage his team holds but emphasized that the race is not over, especially with a crucial match against Ngezi Platinum Stars looming on Saturday.Simba Bhora now sits comfortably at the top with 56 points, followed by FC Platinum at 47 points. Ngezi Platinum Stars, who have two games in hand, and Manica Diamonds are both on 42 points, intensifying the competition for the title.Despite the defeat, Chegutu Pirates coach Takaendesa Jongwe remained gracious, acknowledging the strength of the league leaders. "We gave it our best shot. Remember, they are the log leaders. They are a very strong side. We gave a good show; unfortunately, we couldn't get the result we wanted," he stated.Chegutu Pirates currently anchor the log but Jongwe is not ready to concede defeat. "Until we are mathematically out, we are going to fight. There are still 21 points to play for. We need to win matches," he affirmed.Simba Bhora had a strong start, but they slowed down in the second half, possibly with their upcoming clash against Ngezi Platinum in mind. Chegutu Pirates pushed for a consolation goal, with substitutes Tinotenda Ditima and Tinashe Mwafulirwa testing Simba Bhora goalkeeper Talbert Shumba in the dying minutes, but their efforts fell short.As the league reaches its critical juncture, all eyes will be on Simba Bhora as they aim to convert their current form into a historic title win.