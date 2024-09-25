Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago
Harare, September 26, 2024 – President Emmerson Mnangagwa sparked controversy yesterday by distributing off-road twin-cab vehicles to traditional leaders while many families across Zimbabwe face severe hunger due to an El Niño-induced drought. The latest report from the Famine Early Warning Systems Network indicates that rural households are increasingly skipping meals as they struggle to cope with the dire effects of the drought, which has left many in need.

As the nation grapples with one of its worst droughts in decades, Mnangagwa had previously sought over US$3 billion to prevent starvation among Zimbabweans. Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha confirmed that the government is actively seeking support to address the pressing hunger crisis. Yet, instead of addressing immediate needs, Mnangagwa chose to provide traditional leaders with new vehicles - handing over the second batch of replacements for 90 vehicles during a ceremony in the capital.

The brand-new 4x4 Isuzu D-Max twin-cab vehicles retail for approximately US$70,000 each, amounting to over US$17 million for the 237 traditional leaders who received them. At the handover event, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity of chiefs, stating that the vehicles are part of his administration's broader plan to support traditional leadership in the country.

"This is part of my administration's grand plan to uphold the dignity of our chiefs and traditional leaders, who are the historical custodians of our land and culture," Mnangagwa remarked. He insisted that the provision of vehicles aligns with government policy, which aims to ensure that chiefs can perform their essential duties more efficiently.

In addition to the vehicles, Mnangagwa pledged further support for traditional leaders, directing government ministries to enhance services for them, including road construction, electrification of homesteads, and provision of water and sanitation facilities.

However, this extravagant expenditure has drawn sharp criticism, especially in light of the nation's dire economic situation. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube acknowledged that the government had spent unbudgeted millions on these vehicles, which left the Ministry of Local Government in a financial bind. Ncube defended the expenditure by describing the vehicles as essential tools for chiefs to connect with their communities.

Critics, including social commentator Pardon Taodzera, have lambasted the government's priorities, arguing that the funds would be better spent addressing the pressing issues of hunger and lack of medical supplies. "It is sad that we have a government that is always politicking. There are real issues of hunger, lack of medicine, but the government decides to splurge on traditional leaders," he said.

Others view the vehicle distribution as a political maneuver to consolidate support among traditional leaders for Zanu-PF ahead of the next elections. Critics have pointed out that the gifts may be part of a broader strategy to rally traditional leaders behind Mnangagwa's bid to extend his presidency until 2030, despite his previous statements about stepping down at the end of his term in 2028.

Outspoken government critic Hopewell Chin'ono commented on the situation, stating, "This is the fourth time he has done so since coming to power through a military coup. This is happening while hospitals lack water, medication, and equipment, and the country grapples with the highest inflation rate in the world and staggering unemployment."

As Zimbabwe continues to face a humanitarian crisis, the distribution of luxury vehicles to traditional leaders has sparked outrage and raised questions about the government's commitment to addressing the urgent needs of its citizens.


Source - newsday

