Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa took decisive action to quell rising factional tensions within Zanu-PF during the 378th ordinary session of the party's politburo yesterday. This comes in the wake of increased efforts by his loyalists to amend the Constitution, potentially allowing him to extend his presidency beyond the mandated end of his second term in 2028.

In his address, Mnangagwa emphasized the importance of adhering to the Constitution, stating that Zanu-PF operates as a constitutional entity. "Each and every one of us, here in the politburo and indeed, all members have a sacrosanct constitutional obligation to uphold the unique character, principles, and nature of our party, Zanu-PF," he asserted.

The president's remarks follow a recent celebration of his 82nd birthday, known as Munhumutapa Day, where party officials appeared eager to curry favor with him, even suggesting he consider extending his leadership. Mnangagwa challenged the party to remain vigilant against any statements or actions that could undermine its revolutionary principles and the interests of the nation. "I challenge the party to resolutely oppose statements and actions that undermine or distort our correct line of the revolution," he declared.

He further urged party members to take decisive action against elements that threaten the unity and stability of Zanu-PF. "Unruly elements, who are abusing various media platforms to cause alarm and despondency, while also sowing disunity and advancing misguided, nefarious political agendas within the country and party, stand warned," he cautioned.

Despite previously denouncing attempts to secure a third term—asserting his identity as a constitutionalist—Mnangagwa's loyalists, gathered under the ED2030 slogan, have continued to push for constitutional amendments. Their persistence raises concerns about the potential destabilization of party unity as factions vie for influence within Zanu-PF.

In his speech, Mnangagwa also addressed the ongoing economic turmoil in Zimbabwe, attributing the chaos to unidentified saboteurs. "Acts of economic sabotage, speculative and counter-productive tendencies by those who thrive on greed and profiteering have no place in our country," he stated, reinforcing his administration's commitment to shielding ordinary citizens from the effects of economic mismanagement. "Attacks on the economy to make the public suffer are unacceptable, and my government will protect the ordinary people," he added.

As Zanu-PF navigates these internal challenges, Mnangagwa's calls for unity and respect for the Constitution will be pivotal in maintaining stability within the party and the broader political landscape in Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

