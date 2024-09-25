Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwean government has announced that the introduction of new airlines into the market will significantly reduce air travel times, thereby enhancing access to broader markets. This statement came during the launch of Uganda Airways' service to Harare, a move hailed as a critical step towards improving connectivity and economic collaboration between Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona emphasized the importance of robust air transport infrastructure for the nation's economic development.

"Air transport, leveraged on robust airport infrastructures, is pivotal to the economic growth of our country. The introduction of new players in the market is in line with our policy of de-overregulating the air transport sector, which is a key enabler to economic development," he stated.

With Uganda Airlines operating four weekly flights between Entebbe and Harare, Mhona expressed optimism about the potential for enhanced business opportunities. "We hope that this will have a net effect of reducing air travel times with the view to improve access to a wider marketplace. I challenge you all to make maximum use of this key business enabler," he said.

The minister highlighted that the arrival of Uganda Airlines will create new avenues for growth and collaboration between Zimbabwe and Uganda. "This new route will enhance connectivity between Zimbabwe and Uganda to facilitate easier travel between the two countries," he noted, adding that the airline brings a "vision of excellence" with its modern fleet and comprehensive route network.

Uganda Airlines is one of several airlines returning to Zimbabwe as the aviation sector recovers from the severe impacts of COVID-19 lockdowns. Mhona stated that air transport is essential in connecting markets, facilitating trade, and integrating industries into global supply chains. "As this connectivity facilitates tourism, cultural, and business exchanges, economic opportunities will boom in this city as the people-to-people relations between our citizens improve," he remarked.

In recent years, the Zimbabwean government has invested approximately US$153 million in rehabilitating major airports, including Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport, and Victoria Falls International Airport. These upgrades have attracted various airlines to the region, contributing to a positive outlook for the aviation industry.

Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe Director-General Elisha Chingosho previously projected that passenger numbers would surpass pre-pandemic levels, with expectations of reaching nearly three million travelers this year—an 80% increase from 2019 figures. This resurgence signifies a rebound for an industry severely impacted by global travel restrictions during the pandemic.

According to the International Air Transport Association, while African passenger numbers are expected to recover gradually, they are projected to reach 76% of 2019 levels by 2025. As Zimbabwe strengthens its air transport network, the government aims to foster a conducive environment for tourism and economic growth in the coming years.

