Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Highlanders snap winless streak

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Highlanders 2 - 1 Arenel Movers
Bulawayo, September 26, 2024 – Highlanders Football Club finally found their winning formula, delivering a stellar first-half performance to secure a 2-0 victory against city rivals Arenel Movers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. Despite the win, Highlanders remain in fifth place with 41 points.

Lynoth Chikuhwa opened the scoring for Highlanders in the 40th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after McKinnon Mushore's shot struck the crossbar. The goal was a crucial moment for Highlanders, who had been searching for a win after a series of draws and losses in their previous matches.

Substitute Gillian Nyathi sealed the victory in stoppage time with a spectacular long-range shot that curled past Arenel goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya into the far corner of the net. The two goals brought joy to Highlanders fans, who had been eager for a return to winning ways.

Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed his elation after the match, stating, "It was not an easy game. In the first round, we struggled against local teams, but to get maximum points today, we had to work for the victory. We scored two beautiful goals, although we could have had a better scoreline if we had capitalized on all the opportunities."

Conversely, Arenel Movers coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube lamented the missed chances and defensive errors that cost his team the match. "Dominating cannot bring results. We outplayed them. Our goalkeeper saved several opportunities, but we gifted them the goals. We are not going to be relegated as you might think. We were the better side, but we lost," he said.

From the outset, Highlanders applied pressure on Arenel Movers but struggled with accuracy in front of goal. Arenel managed to create counter-attacking opportunities, nearly scoring in the 28th minute when Timothy January unleashed a powerful shot inside the penalty box, which Highlanders goalkeeper Sibanda was able to deflect.

Ngwenya showcased his goalkeeping prowess with a series of impressive saves, including a spectacular stop from a header by Melikhaya Ncube. Despite his efforts, Highlanders found a way through, eventually breaking the deadlock just before halftime.

The second half saw a dip in intensity, with substitutions impacting Highlanders' rhythm. As pressure mounted, the midfield struggled to maintain control, leading to a less dynamic performance.

In another fixture at Luveve Stadium, Chiefs managed to secure a draw against a 10-man Ngezi Platinum Stars, who had captain Chigwida sent off in the first half. Chiefs took the lead through Reason Sibanda in the 63rd minute, but an own goal by Robert Kwaramba in the 73rd minute equalized the score.

Highlanders' victory not only boosts their morale but also reignites hopes for a stronger finish in the league as they aim to build on this win in the coming matches.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

28 mins ago | 36 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

29 mins ago | 48 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

30 mins ago | 23 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

31 mins ago | 35 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

41 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

41 mins ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

42 mins ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

42 mins ago | 17 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

43 mins ago | 31 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

49 mins ago | 37 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

50 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 857 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

22 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 602 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

24 hrs ago | 988 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 928 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 616 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 988 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 635 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 995 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1919 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1137 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 989 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views