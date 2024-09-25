Highlanders snap winless streak

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 2 - 1 Arenel MoversBulawayo, September 26, 2024 – Highlanders Football Club finally found their winning formula, delivering a stellar first-half performance to secure a 2-0 victory against city rivals Arenel Movers in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday. Despite the win, Highlanders remain in fifth place with 41 points.Lynoth Chikuhwa opened the scoring for Highlanders in the 40th minute, capitalizing on a rebound after McKinnon Mushore's shot struck the crossbar. The goal was a crucial moment for Highlanders, who had been searching for a win after a series of draws and losses in their previous matches.Substitute Gillian Nyathi sealed the victory in stoppage time with a spectacular long-range shot that curled past Arenel goalkeeper Aaron Ngwenya into the far corner of the net. The two goals brought joy to Highlanders fans, who had been eager for a return to winning ways.Highlanders head coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed his elation after the match, stating, "It was not an easy game. In the first round, we struggled against local teams, but to get maximum points today, we had to work for the victory. We scored two beautiful goals, although we could have had a better scoreline if we had capitalized on all the opportunities."Conversely, Arenel Movers coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube lamented the missed chances and defensive errors that cost his team the match. "Dominating cannot bring results. We outplayed them. Our goalkeeper saved several opportunities, but we gifted them the goals. We are not going to be relegated as you might think. We were the better side, but we lost," he said.From the outset, Highlanders applied pressure on Arenel Movers but struggled with accuracy in front of goal. Arenel managed to create counter-attacking opportunities, nearly scoring in the 28th minute when Timothy January unleashed a powerful shot inside the penalty box, which Highlanders goalkeeper Sibanda was able to deflect.Ngwenya showcased his goalkeeping prowess with a series of impressive saves, including a spectacular stop from a header by Melikhaya Ncube. Despite his efforts, Highlanders found a way through, eventually breaking the deadlock just before halftime.The second half saw a dip in intensity, with substitutions impacting Highlanders' rhythm. As pressure mounted, the midfield struggled to maintain control, leading to a less dynamic performance.In another fixture at Luveve Stadium, Chiefs managed to secure a draw against a 10-man Ngezi Platinum Stars, who had captain Chigwida sent off in the first half. Chiefs took the lead through Reason Sibanda in the 63rd minute, but an own goal by Robert Kwaramba in the 73rd minute equalized the score.Highlanders' victory not only boosts their morale but also reignites hopes for a stronger finish in the league as they aim to build on this win in the coming matches.