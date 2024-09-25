Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A shocking baby-selling scandal came to light on Wednesday during court proceedings in Harare, where 20-year-old Pauline Maganga, currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for human trafficking, testified against her alleged accomplice, Janet Marimo.

Maganga, who was convicted for selling her two-day-old infant, provided critical insights into an illicit online operation involving women from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the United States, posing as adoption agencies and coercing vulnerable mothers to sell their babies.

In her testimony, Maganga revealed that she had made an agreement with Marimo, whom she believed to be a legitimate adoption agent. Their communication began in March 2023 when Maganga joined a group called Child Adoption, where Marimo served as the administrator. The group consisted of six women, including Maganga, hailing from various countries.

"I joined a group called Child Adoption of which Marimo was the administrator. In that group, there were six active members, all females, including myself," Maganga testified. She explained that after announcing her pregnancy in the group, she expressed her financial inability to care for the child once born, prompting the other members to offer support.

However, Maganga claimed that Marimo cautioned her against selling her baby to other group members, alleging they would use the child for organ donation. Instead, Marimo assured Maganga she would cover all medical expenses, including consultations with a gynecologist.

The court learned that Maganga gave birth on June 27, 2023, at Far East Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. 
"Marimo gave me ZAR1,000 to pay hospital bills, with the balance due by the end of July 2023," she stated. Maganga mentioned that she was only given the child's birth card, with promises of the full birth record after settling the remaining hospital fees.
In a further agreement with Marimo, Maganga revealed she was to pay ZAR25,000 for the adoption of her child.

The case was presided over by Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei, who heard that on October 29, 2023, Marimo was unable to secure the necessary documents for the child in Zimbabwe. Allegedly, she then resorted to smuggling the undocumented infant through an illegal port of entry.

Police investigations led to Marimo's arrest on November 27, 2023, after receiving a tip-off that she had returned from South Africa with a baby, who was then five months old, despite never having been pregnant herself.

The court proceedings continue next week as the case unfolds, highlighting the pressing issues of human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals within society.


Source - newsday

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

30 mins ago | 41 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

31 mins ago | 18 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

31 mins ago | 51 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

32 mins ago | 30 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

33 mins ago | 41 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

43 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

43 mins ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

44 mins ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

44 mins ago | 18 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

45 mins ago | 33 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

51 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 859 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

22 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

24 hrs ago | 602 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

24 hrs ago | 988 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 930 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 616 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 988 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 635 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 996 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1923 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 990 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views