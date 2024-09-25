Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

News / National

by Staff reporter

A shocking baby-selling scandal came to light on Wednesday during court proceedings in Harare, where 20-year-old Pauline Maganga, currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for human trafficking, testified against her alleged accomplice, Janet Marimo.Maganga, who was convicted for selling her two-day-old infant, provided critical insights into an illicit online operation involving women from Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the United States, posing as adoption agencies and coercing vulnerable mothers to sell their babies.In her testimony, Maganga revealed that she had made an agreement with Marimo, whom she believed to be a legitimate adoption agent. Their communication began in March 2023 when Maganga joined a group called Child Adoption, where Marimo served as the administrator. The group consisted of six women, including Maganga, hailing from various countries."I joined a group called Child Adoption of which Marimo was the administrator. In that group, there were six active members, all females, including myself," Maganga testified. She explained that after announcing her pregnancy in the group, she expressed her financial inability to care for the child once born, prompting the other members to offer support.However, Maganga claimed that Marimo cautioned her against selling her baby to other group members, alleging they would use the child for organ donation. Instead, Marimo assured Maganga she would cover all medical expenses, including consultations with a gynecologist.The court learned that Maganga gave birth on June 27, 2023, at Far East Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa."Marimo gave me ZAR1,000 to pay hospital bills, with the balance due by the end of July 2023," she stated. Maganga mentioned that she was only given the child's birth card, with promises of the full birth record after settling the remaining hospital fees.In a further agreement with Marimo, Maganga revealed she was to pay ZAR25,000 for the adoption of her child.The case was presided over by Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei, who heard that on October 29, 2023, Marimo was unable to secure the necessary documents for the child in Zimbabwe. Allegedly, she then resorted to smuggling the undocumented infant through an illegal port of entry.Police investigations led to Marimo's arrest on November 27, 2023, after receiving a tip-off that she had returned from South Africa with a baby, who was then five months old, despite never having been pregnant herself.The court proceedings continue next week as the case unfolds, highlighting the pressing issues of human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals within society.