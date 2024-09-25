Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a significant public health achievement, over 1.1 million community members from eight districts across Zimbabwe have been screened for tuberculosis (TB), leading to the detection of approximately 13,800 cases. This initiative was part of a US$15 million project coordinated by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Union Zimbabwe Trust (UZT), supported by the Kunda-Nqob'iTB (KN-TB) program, which concluded yesterday.During a closing ceremony, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini, representing Minister Douglas Mombeshora, emphasized the urgent need for continued efforts to combat the TB epidemic. "TB is one of the major public health problems in Zimbabwe," Kwidini stated. "We must persist in our endeavors to utilize effective programs and innovative approaches to control TB, which include new diagnostics, treatment regimens, digital technology, and artificial intelligence."The KN-TB program was implemented in the districts of Gweru, Kwekwe, Shurugwi, Chirumhanzu, Zvishavane, Gwanda, Insiza, and Mwenezi. The initiative reflects a cooperative agreement between USAID and UZT, aimed at bolstering the country's TB response.Ronald Ncube, chief of party for the KN-TB program, expressed gratitude for the USAID investment, highlighting the program's significant impact over the past five years. "As we reflect on our journey, we recognize the strength of partnership, innovation, and unwavering commitment to ending TB in Zimbabwe," he remarked.According to the Ministry of Health, the KN-TB project has played a crucial role in reducing the incidence of TB in the country, with rates dropping from 242 per 100,000 population to 204 per 100,000 by 2022. Furthermore, the program has successfully decreased the burden of HIV among TB patients, reducing the rate from 62% in 2015 to 50% in 2023.This successful screening initiative marks a pivotal step in Zimbabwe's ongoing battle against TB, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts and innovative solutions in improving public health outcomes.