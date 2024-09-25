Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Shurugwi man has been convicted following trial on two murder incidents in 2021 in which he fatally attacked his girlfriends and stole their vehicles.Emmanuel Mahembe, aged 37 at the time of his crimes, was convicted by the High Court sitting at Gweru.The court was told during trial that Mahembe would lure unsuspecting women whom he got into relationships with before murdering them.In one of the incidents that happened between August 2021 and September 2022, the court heard, Mahembe met one of his victims, who was aged 37 at the time, at Donga, Chachacha Business Centre in Shurugwi."The two drove the now deceased's motor vehicle, a Honda Fit, to Dhanga dip tank where the accused person murdered the deceased," said the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement."He wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it along Gwamamvura Riverbed before driving off in her motor vehicle. He later sold the motor vehicle."In another incident that happened 22 May 2021, Mahembe met his other girlfriend, aged 35 at the time, with both driving to her sister's home in Shurugwi."Along the way, the two had a misunderstanding over money," NPAZ said."The argument escalated and the accused person murdered the deceased and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft at Mutevekwi Bridge."After killing the deceased, the accused wickedly impersonated the deceased and preyed on her son's emotional vulnerability and cunningly convinced him to send money to the deceased's Ecocash account, which money he diverted to personal use."He also continued driving around in the deceased's motor vehicle, a Honda fit."The matter came to light when the slain woman's relatives became suspicious and alerted police leading to Mahembe's arrest.He will appear in court this Friday for sentencing.