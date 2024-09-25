Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
PowerTel Communications says it will not lose sleep over the recent launch of Starlink in Zimbabwe adding it can match the speeds and affordability of the globally recognised satellite internet giant.

Acting Managing Director Willard Nyagwande told journalists at a connectivity products briefing in Harare that the company has set aside US$10 million to improve the service and give it the much-needed competitive advantage.

"The speed for Starlink goes up to 250 Mbps; it's not a secret, ours can go up to Gigabit per second," he said.

"We can bring Starlink and our fibre here and do the test today, ours is faster.

"Why would you invest in other technologies that are not all weather friendly?

"I want you to be loyal to the most dependable technologies.

"We also use the satellite and LEO, LTE, 5G Wireless radio technology to transmit and also fibre which is our primary technology using ZESA pylons which are dotted all over Zimbabwe.

"Our clientele is the corporate world, the retail market and our drive called urban and rural datafication.

"I want Zimbabweans to understand that our strategy is to give universal access to data as well as electricity."

PowerTel Communications, which has been relatively quiet in the internet service industry, revealed some six months ago it was pursuing domestic and foreign partners to roll out a new optical ground wire (OPGW) project and bolster internet connectivity.

The service provider is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), licensed by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) as a Class ‘A' Internet Access Provider.

The company operates an optic fibre backbone network, an optic fibre distribution network and optic fibre and wireless access networks.

Technology experts say fibre internet is faster than Starlink internet and the cost of fibre plans is usually lower too, but fibre is more limited in availability.

Fibre internet is delivered through cables to send data via electricity.

This makeup results in blazing-fast internet speeds of up to 1 Gbps.

Nyagwande also revealed that a 200km of ZESA and PowerTel line has been connected to Bikita Minerals to alleviate the sector challenges.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

12 mins ago | 4 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

24 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

25 mins ago | 6 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

26 mins ago | 8 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

26 mins ago | 16 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

33 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

43 mins ago | 15 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

44 mins ago | 49 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

46 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

47 mins ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

48 mins ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

49 mins ago | 17 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

50 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

54 mins ago | 27 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Khama Billiat shines

59 mins ago | 33 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

60 mins ago | 16 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 42 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

1 hr ago | 61 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1156 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 848 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

21 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 599 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

23 hrs ago | 981 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

23 hrs ago | 924 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 795 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 613 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 986 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 255 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 633 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 984 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1892 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1122 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 985 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1394 Views