Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago
The recent dismissal of three village heads by Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu in the Chetumbu area has raised alarm among local residents, who view the decision as indicative of "rapid institutional inertia" within the chiefdom. Chief Mafu, appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year, took over the role of Chief Maduna following the death of his father, Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu, in February 2021.

Villagers are voicing concerns about the circumstances surrounding the demotions, alleging that one senior village head, Anton Msimanga, has been spreading false reports to Chief Mafu to tarnish the reputations of his colleagues. Trust Malunga, a local villager, claimed, "We believe that one of the senior village heads is primarily to blame for the demotion of four village heads, as he goes to the chief and spreads unfounded rumours."

Malunga further criticized Chief Mafu for focusing on unrelated issues rather than addressing the complaints of his villagers. "The chief is oblivious to the issue at hand and is concentrating on unrelated topics for the benefit of the villagers," he added.

Mandlenkosi Sibanda, a villager from Silengane, echoed the sentiment, urging a reconsideration of the recent dismissals. "The Chief should remove the senior village head because he is the one violating us; why is he not demoting him but demoting innocent people?" Sibanda questioned.

An anonymous villager from Ntuthuko area called for an investigation into Chief Mafu, alleging that there might be corrupt practices involved in the dismissals. "The Chief must be investigated because every time he demotes a village head, the incoming has to pay him something," the villager stated.

One of the affected village heads, Ayanda Nhliziyo from Ntuthuko, expressed his belief that he was unfairly dismissed. "I agreed to step down, but I was dismissed on grounds of allowing development in my area. Someone drilled a borehole in my jurisdiction without notifying me, and I was not given the chance to inform Chief Mafu," Nhliziyo explained.

Another demoted village head, Khalubone Malunga, supported calls for an investigation into Chief Mafu's actions.

When approached for a comment, Chief Mafu refused to engage, asserting, "This is not a public interest issue. If a magistrate says someone is guilty, so be it."

As the situation unfolds, the villagers of Insiza continue to seek clarity and fairness in the chiefdom's leadership, urging for accountability and transparency from Chief Mafu.

Source - southern eye

