Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago | Views
Libion Sibanda, the legislator for Tsholotsho North representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has voiced serious concerns regarding the exclusion of elected opposition councillors from development programmes, a situation he believes is hindering progress in local communities.

In an interview with Southern Eye this week, Sibanda highlighted the difficulties faced by councillors and legislators in advancing development initiatives due to being obstructed in their efforts. He urged opposition parties to remain steadfast in pursuing projects that benefit the constituents who elected them.

"It is hard because our competitors put boundaries on us, but we will by fire and by force step on those so that we benefit as well as the party," Sibanda stated. He emphasized the urgency of collective action, especially in light of this year's drought, assuring residents that any resources distributed would be shared to ensure no one goes hungry. "We will work together. Let us get closer to where there is development; let us be found there. Let us members be found as caretakers," he added.

Sibanda also expressed apprehension about potential exclusion from upcoming initiatives, particularly those financed through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He noted, "As it is right now, we were asked to submit proposals to CDF by Parliament. I guess we will see if the opponent is going to sideline us from the developmental projects."

In a recent announcement, the Parliament of Zimbabwe confirmed that Treasury has allocated US$50,000 to each constituency as part of the CDF. The Parliament urged legislators to submit their project proposals by November 30, 2024.

"Returning Members of Parliament who have not submitted their returns are encouraged to first acquit before accessing new funding," the statement detailed. It further emphasized the importance of implementing CDF projects promptly after the funds are deposited into their accounts to prevent delays in project completion.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Sibanda's calls for inclusivity in development efforts resonate with many in Tsholotsho North, highlighting the need for collaboration to improve community welfare despite political affiliations.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

19 mins ago | 23 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

30 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

31 mins ago | 19 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

31 mins ago | 11 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

32 mins ago | 22 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

38 mins ago | 29 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

39 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

50 mins ago | 55 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

52 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

54 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

55 mins ago | 20 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

56 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 45 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

1 hr ago | 65 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 850 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

21 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 599 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

23 hrs ago | 982 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 926 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 615 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 986 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 633 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 986 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1898 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 987 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views