'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

by Staff reporter

Libion Sibanda, the legislator for Tsholotsho North representing the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has voiced serious concerns regarding the exclusion of elected opposition councillors from development programmes, a situation he believes is hindering progress in local communities.In an interview with Southern Eye this week, Sibanda highlighted the difficulties faced by councillors and legislators in advancing development initiatives due to being obstructed in their efforts. He urged opposition parties to remain steadfast in pursuing projects that benefit the constituents who elected them."It is hard because our competitors put boundaries on us, but we will by fire and by force step on those so that we benefit as well as the party," Sibanda stated. He emphasized the urgency of collective action, especially in light of this year's drought, assuring residents that any resources distributed would be shared to ensure no one goes hungry. "We will work together. Let us get closer to where there is development; let us be found there. Let us members be found as caretakers," he added.Sibanda also expressed apprehension about potential exclusion from upcoming initiatives, particularly those financed through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF). He noted, "As it is right now, we were asked to submit proposals to CDF by Parliament. I guess we will see if the opponent is going to sideline us from the developmental projects."In a recent announcement, the Parliament of Zimbabwe confirmed that Treasury has allocated US$50,000 to each constituency as part of the CDF. The Parliament urged legislators to submit their project proposals by November 30, 2024."Returning Members of Parliament who have not submitted their returns are encouraged to first acquit before accessing new funding," the statement detailed. It further emphasized the importance of implementing CDF projects promptly after the funds are deposited into their accounts to prevent delays in project completion.As the political landscape continues to evolve, Sibanda's calls for inclusivity in development efforts resonate with many in Tsholotsho North, highlighting the need for collaboration to improve community welfare despite political affiliations.