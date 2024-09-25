Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
Civic society organizations (CSOs) in Bulawayo have called on the Parliament of Zimbabwe to compel the Treasury to swiftly release the remaining funds from a US$15 million allocation requested by the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to address the ongoing water crisis in the city. This request follows the approval by the Minister of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion.

This week, representatives from several Bulawayo-based CSOs, including the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association and the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights, submitted a joint position paper to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, as well as the Thematic Committee on Sustainable Development Goals. The committees were in Bulawayo to conduct a fact-finding mission regarding the critical water issues affecting the community.

In their position paper dated September 23, the CSOs emphasized that improved investments in water and sanitation directly impact national development. They highlighted the necessity for the funds to be released in US dollars to avoid conversion losses that could further hinder progress.

"We beseech the Executive to put in place critical affirmative measures and procedures to assist the BCC in addressing immediate water infrastructure and service delivery concerns," the paper stated. It further urged an increase in national budget allocations for water service infrastructure by at least 10% from the previous year's budget and advocated for the expedited completion of the Gwayi-Shangani Dam and associated infrastructure to ensure a consistent water supply for Bulawayo.

The organizations also called for a reassessment of the Zimbabwe National Water Authority's role in light of the constitutional devolution enacted in 2013, noting the authority's ongoing capacity constraints in fulfilling its bulk water mandate.

To improve water and sanitation financing, the CSOs proposed the adoption of innovative funding mechanisms such as climate funds, social impact bonds, and revenues from the country's abundant natural resources, including diamonds, gold, lithium, and coal.

Additionally, the groups urged the Executive and Parliament to strengthen national and local water governance frameworks to enhance accountability and transparency in water service delivery. They advocated for the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) to publicly disclose monthly dam water level reports, disaggregated by province and district, to ensure proper information dissemination regarding water security.

The CSOs also requested a detailed accounting of the US$2 billion raised for disaster relief, seeking clarification on which sectors benefited and the geographic areas impacted by the funding.

The position paper underscores that the water crisis in Bulawayo is not a recent phenomenon but a historical issue rooted in the city's development trajectory. Documented evidence indicates that as early as 1894, shortly after the city's establishment, water conflicts were already a pressing concern, with voices raised about water shortages by 1909.

"Addressing the Bulawayo water shortage crisis, therefore, needs to take both a historical and contemporary approach," the paper concluded, highlighting the acute water shortages exacerbated by socio-economic, environmental, and political factors.

In December 2023, the BCC was forced to implement a city-wide water-shedding program, limiting water access to just 120 hours per week in response to dwindling supplies. The CSOs reaffirmed the urgency of the situation and called for immediate action from the government to mitigate the ongoing crisis affecting Bulawayo residents.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

18 mins ago | 23 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

19 mins ago | 23 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

30 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

31 mins ago | 19 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

32 mins ago | 12 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

32 mins ago | 22 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

38 mins ago | 29 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

39 mins ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

50 mins ago | 15 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

50 mins ago | 55 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

52 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

53 mins ago | 35 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

54 mins ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

55 mins ago | 20 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

56 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

57 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 45 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

1 hr ago | 65 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 167 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 850 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2191 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

21 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 599 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

23 hrs ago | 982 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 926 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 615 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 986 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 633 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 986 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1898 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1123 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 987 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views