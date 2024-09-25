Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

by Staff reporter
6 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has issued a stern warning to truckers, clearing agents, and runners utilizing the Beitbridge Border Post, urging them to refrain from approaching the border without the necessary clearance documents. This advisory aims to mitigate the persistent congestion that has long plagued the critical border crossing.

In a statement released yesterday, Zimra expressed deep concern regarding the influx of southbound trucks entering the Beitbridge Border Customs control zone without complete clearance documentation. These trucks have been observed parking for extended periods, thereby occupying valuable space intended for trucks that have already completed the processing, thus exacerbating congestion and creating significant bottlenecks.

"Please be advised that only properly cleared trucks ready for release shall join the queue and be allowed into the control zone with immediate effect," Zimra stated. The authority emphasized that all trucks must remain parked at designated truck stops until their documentation is fully prepared, after which they may proceed to the border control zone for release and departure.

To enforce this directive, Zimra warned that any trucks found parked within the control zone prematurely or attempting to join the queue without complete clearance documentation will face appropriate fines. This decision follows extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders.

The response from truck drivers has been largely positive. Many hailed Zimra's move, indicating it would significantly reduce congestion at the border post. "It is a great move as this will reduce congestion, allowing those without proper clearance to make way for those with the required documents. This also helps mitigate theft, which often accompanies the congestion," remarked one driver who wished to remain anonymous.

However, some truckers and border users expressed frustrations over delays in the clearance of goods, with many reporting spending days waiting at the border. Despite these challenges, the Beitbridge Border Post has shown efficiency in clearing other traffic, with most travelers typically spending only a few minutes having their travel documents processed by the Department of Immigration.

Zimra's warning and the subsequent reactions highlight the ongoing efforts to streamline operations at one of Zimbabwe's busiest border posts, underscoring the need for proper documentation to facilitate smoother transit and trade.


Source - southern eye

