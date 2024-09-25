Chief exposes Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Bota, born Tafirenyika Bwazvo, has revealed allegations of interference by the ruling ZANU PF party in the selection of traditional leaders. He stated that traditional leaders have been ordered to avoid installing village heads or headmen who do not align with the party, further complicating the ongoing dispute over the headship of Manyetu village following the death of the previous village head, Isau Manyetu, in March.Speaking on the sidelines of the wrangle for the headship, Chief Bota has been accused of soliciting money from the contending factions, promising both parties support for the village head position. This controversy has led to delays in appointing a new village head.In response to the allegations, Bota denied receiving any payments from either side. He asserted that an agreement had been reached to appoint one of the late village head's sons, who is perceived as more loyal to ZANU PF, rather than the other faction led by the deceased's brothers, who are aligned with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)."They are lying; I have never asked them for any cent. In fact, when I went there, they never gave us fuel money as they are supposed to do," Bota stated. He emphasized that the chosen successor not only supports ZANU PF but is also the rightful heir according to the family tree, with the agreement of his brothers.Bota elaborated on the expectations from ZANU PF leadership, stating, "We were told by ZANU PF leadership that we were not supposed to install leaders who supported the opposition party." He recounted an incident where he faced scrutiny for appointing a village head not aligned with ZANU PF, indicating the political pressure surrounding such decisions.Contacted for comment, ZANU PF provincial chairman Mavhenyengwa denied any involvement in the appointment of village heads, asserting that it is the responsibility of traditional leaders and the District Development Coordinator (DDC) to oversee such matters. "We as a party are never involved in the selection of traditional leaders. We simply work with the one who is there," Mavhenyengwa claimed.The power struggle for the village headship is primarily between the late village head's sons, who are supporting Solomon Manyetu for the role, and the late head's brother, Trymore Masipiki, who is contesting Solomon's claim. This ongoing conflict highlights the complex intersection of traditional leadership, party politics, and community dynamics in Zimbabwe.As the dispute unfolds, it raises critical questions about the autonomy of traditional leaders in the face of political pressures, and the implications for governance and community representation in the region.