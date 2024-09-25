Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago | Views
Chief Bota, born Tafirenyika Bwazvo, has revealed allegations of interference by the ruling ZANU PF party in the selection of traditional leaders. He stated that traditional leaders have been ordered to avoid installing village heads or headmen who do not align with the party, further complicating the ongoing dispute over the headship of Manyetu village following the death of the previous village head, Isau Manyetu, in March.

Speaking on the sidelines of the wrangle for the headship, Chief Bota has been accused of soliciting money from the contending factions, promising both parties support for the village head position. This controversy has led to delays in appointing a new village head.

In response to the allegations, Bota denied receiving any payments from either side. He asserted that an agreement had been reached to appoint one of the late village head's sons, who is perceived as more loyal to ZANU PF, rather than the other faction led by the deceased's brothers, who are aligned with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

"They are lying; I have never asked them for any cent. In fact, when I went there, they never gave us fuel money as they are supposed to do," Bota stated. He emphasized that the chosen successor not only supports ZANU PF but is also the rightful heir according to the family tree, with the agreement of his brothers.

Bota elaborated on the expectations from ZANU PF leadership, stating, "We were told by ZANU PF leadership that we were not supposed to install leaders who supported the opposition party." He recounted an incident where he faced scrutiny for appointing a village head not aligned with ZANU PF, indicating the political pressure surrounding such decisions.

Contacted for comment, ZANU PF provincial chairman Mavhenyengwa denied any involvement in the appointment of village heads, asserting that it is the responsibility of traditional leaders and the District Development Coordinator (DDC) to oversee such matters. "We as a party are never involved in the selection of traditional leaders. We simply work with the one who is there," Mavhenyengwa claimed.

The power struggle for the village headship is primarily between the late village head's sons, who are supporting Solomon Manyetu for the role, and the late head's brother, Trymore Masipiki, who is contesting Solomon's claim. This ongoing conflict highlights the complex intersection of traditional leadership, party politics, and community dynamics in Zimbabwe.

As the dispute unfolds, it raises critical questions about the autonomy of traditional leaders in the face of political pressures, and the implications for governance and community representation in the region.

Source - TellZim News

Must Read

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

29 mins ago | 36 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

29 mins ago | 16 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

30 mins ago | 49 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

31 mins ago | 23 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

41 mins ago | 36 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

42 mins ago | 31 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

42 mins ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

43 mins ago | 17 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

43 mins ago | 32 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

49 mins ago | 37 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

50 mins ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 49 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 858 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2205 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

22 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

23 hrs ago | 602 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

24 hrs ago | 988 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 928 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 797 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 616 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 988 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 257 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 635 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 996 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1919 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1137 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 989 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views