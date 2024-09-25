Dr Zulu discharged

News / National

by Staff reporter

Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka has officially discharged Dr. Noel Ralph Zulu, the Medical Superintendent at Masvingo Provincial Hospital, who was facing charges of culpable homicide related to the death of Gladys Sibanda. Dr. Zulu was accused of leaving a surgical gauze measuring 30cm by 30cm inside Sibanda's abdomen during a procedure.The discharge came after a request from Dr. Zulu's lawyer, Oliver Marwa, at the conclusion of the State's case last Wednesday. The prosecution argued that the gauze left in Sibanda's stomach contributed to her death. However, the court proceedings revealed critical evidence that undermined this claim.Dr. Godfrey Zimbwa, who conducted the post-mortem examination on Sibanda, testified that the cause of death was liver cirrhosis, not complications from the surgical gauze. The court also noted that there was insufficient evidence to establish a direct link between the gauze and Sibanda's death, which occurred in 2023 while she was attending a Zanu-PF rally in Zaka.Throughout the trial, it was revealed that prior to her death, Sibanda had displayed no significant health issues aside from a swollen abdomen and had been actively engaging in household chores. This further raised doubts about the allegations against Dr. Zulu.According to legal standards, a defendant is discharged at the end of the State case if the prosecution fails to present sufficient evidence that would justify proceeding to a defense case. Magistrate Chineka's ruling reflects a significant legal victory for Dr. Zulu, who had faced serious implications due to the charge.The case highlights ongoing discussions about medical accountability and the standards of care within Zimbabwe's healthcare system, raising important questions about the intersection of medical practice and legal responsibility.