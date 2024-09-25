Latest News Editor's Choice


Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

by Staff reporter
Magistrate Constance Mutandwa has sentenced 24-year-old Tonderai Mupindu to an effective 12 months in prison for assaulting his 45-year-old girlfriend, Anna Fadzai Katoma, after accusing her of infidelity. The incident took place on September 3, 2024, following a series of confrontations that escalated into violence.

Mupindu, from Mupindu homestead in Bhibhi Village under Chief Chirumhanzu, discovered Katoma in bed with his friend, Vitalis Masamha, early that morning. After confronting them, Mupindu left the scene but later found the pair together again at Munandishi Business Centre, specifically at Penny Beer Hall.

According to court documents, Mupindu confronted Katoma at her homestead later that evening, where he demanded to know if she was involved with Masamha. When Katoma denied the allegations, Mupindu's anger erupted, leading him to physically assault her with clenched fists.

Katoma sustained visible injuries, including a swollen face and bruises on her left ear and eye. Following the assault, she reported the incident to the police, which resulted in Mupindu's arrest.

The case was prosecuted by Simbarashe Hwacha, who presented evidence of the assault and the physical harm inflicted on Katoma. In delivering her sentence, Magistrate Mutandwa emphasized the seriousness of domestic violence and the need for accountability in such cases.

The court's decision reflects a growing recognition of the importance of protecting victims of domestic abuse and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. Mupindu's sentencing serves as a reminder of the legal consequences that can arise from violent behavior in intimate relationships.


