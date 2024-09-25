Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Kudakwashe Freeman Chiororo, a former Chipinge CCC activist and businessman, has officially joined Zanu-PF, expressing enthusiasm for his new political alignment and eagerness to attend the party's School of Ideology. Chiororo, who previously contested as an independent candidate for the Chipinge South Constituency in the 2018 elections, stated that he made the decision after careful consideration, citing his belief in the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a driving factor.In a recent telephone interview, Chiororo confirmed that he formally joined Zanu-PF last month by submitting a letter to the party. "I joined the ruling party last month after writing a letter to notify them. It is a Zanu-PF procedure to get orientation at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology after joining the party, and as such, I am to go through that exercise," he explained. He emphasized that his decision was not motivated by a desire for a position within the party or personal benefits, but rather a commitment to development and progress.Chiororo, a business tycoon known for running a detergents manufacturing company in Checheche, was welcomed into Zanu-PF during a district coordinating committee meeting held at Tanganda Primary in Mutema, Musikavanhu constituency. His shift in allegiance comes after he previously supported Nelson Chamisa in the presidential election while contesting for a National Assembly seat as an independent.Reflecting on his decision to join Zanu-PF, Chiororo praised President Mnangagwa's leadership qualities, stating, "The ruling party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has leadership qualities which promote the interest of the people. I decided that it was better to come together with people who support development." He pointed to government initiatives, including devolution projects and the upgrading of Checheche growth point, as evidence of Zanu-PF's commitment to national development.Chiororo also highlighted his familial ties to the party, revealing that his late father was a senior Zanu-PF member who contributed to the liberation struggle. He stated that he inherited his father's farm as part of the legacy left behind by his father's dedication to the party and the nation.Attempts to obtain a comment from Chipinge District Central Committee chairman Themba Munaiwa regarding Chiororo's joining were unsuccessful. Chiororo's transition from opposition to the ruling party underscores the shifting political landscape in Zimbabwe as individuals seek alignment with the government's development agenda.