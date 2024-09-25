Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
Kudakwashe Freeman Chiororo, a former Chipinge CCC activist and businessman, has officially joined Zanu-PF, expressing enthusiasm for his new political alignment and eagerness to attend the party's School of Ideology. Chiororo, who previously contested as an independent candidate for the Chipinge South Constituency in the 2018 elections, stated that he made the decision after careful consideration, citing his belief in the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a driving factor.

In a recent telephone interview, Chiororo confirmed that he formally joined Zanu-PF last month by submitting a letter to the party. "I joined the ruling party last month after writing a letter to notify them. It is a Zanu-PF procedure to get orientation at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology after joining the party, and as such, I am to go through that exercise," he explained. He emphasized that his decision was not motivated by a desire for a position within the party or personal benefits, but rather a commitment to development and progress.

Chiororo, a business tycoon known for running a detergents manufacturing company in Checheche, was welcomed into Zanu-PF during a district coordinating committee meeting held at Tanganda Primary in Mutema, Musikavanhu constituency. His shift in allegiance comes after he previously supported Nelson Chamisa in the presidential election while contesting for a National Assembly seat as an independent.

Reflecting on his decision to join Zanu-PF, Chiororo praised President Mnangagwa's leadership qualities, stating, "The ruling party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has leadership qualities which promote the interest of the people. I decided that it was better to come together with people who support development." He pointed to government initiatives, including devolution projects and the upgrading of Checheche growth point, as evidence of Zanu-PF's commitment to national development.

Chiororo also highlighted his familial ties to the party, revealing that his late father was a senior Zanu-PF member who contributed to the liberation struggle. He stated that he inherited his father's farm as part of the legacy left behind by his father's dedication to the party and the nation.

Attempts to obtain a comment from Chipinge District Central Committee chairman Themba Munaiwa regarding Chiororo's joining were unsuccessful. Chiororo's transition from opposition to the ruling party underscores the shifting political landscape in Zimbabwe as individuals seek alignment with the government's development agenda.

Source - mirror

Must Read

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

34 mins ago | 31 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

34 mins ago | 42 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

44 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

45 mins ago | 35 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

45 mins ago | 13 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

46 mins ago | 18 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

46 mins ago | 33 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

53 mins ago | 38 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

53 mins ago | 64 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

1 hr ago | 51 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

16 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 169 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 861 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

21 hrs ago | 1351 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

22 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

24 hrs ago | 602 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

24 hrs ago | 989 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 930 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 798 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 616 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 988 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 635 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 997 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1927 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

25 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1138 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

24 Sep 2024 at 23:11hrs | 990 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

24 Sep 2024 at 14:10hrs | 1395 Views