Tawanda Waniwa, an employee at the Mt. Darwin registry office, is embroiled in a serious fraud scandal after allegedly issuing four fraudulent Zimbabwean birth certificates to Cameroonian nationals who assumed local identities, including names such as Chingwaru, Maini, Chimbwanda, and Mhereyenyoka.The foreign nationals reportedly utilized these fraudulent certificates at Harare's Market Square, where they claimed to have lost their waiting passes for Zimbabwean identification documents. This deception enabled them to obtain duplicate IDs, which they subsequently used to apply for Zimbabwean e-passports.Armed with valid travel documents, the group attempted to cross into South Africa but were intercepted at the Beitbridge border post. An alert border officer noticed discrepancies in their documentation, particularly their language barrier and foreign accents, which raised suspicions and led to further investigation.The incident has raised alarms regarding the security of Zimbabwe's passport system, which has maintained a strong reputation across the region. Authorities are emphasizing the need for vigilance in handling such cases to uphold the integrity of the country's travel documents."Please do not scandalize our passport. It still holds significant weight internationally," stated an official involved in the investigation, underlining the importance of protecting the nation's credibility in passport issuance.Investigations into the fraudulent issuance of birth certificates are currently underway, with Waniwa facing serious allegations related to identity fraud and corruption. The case highlights the ongoing challenges within the administrative systems that are supposed to safeguard national identity and security.As authorities delve deeper into the matter, they are expected to review the processes surrounding the issuance of birth certificates and identification documents to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The potential ramifications of this case could extend beyond individual accountability, prompting a reassessment of security protocols within Zimbabwe's registration systems.