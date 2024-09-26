Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
In a groundbreaking moment for Zimbabwe's twin community, the Twins Association of Zimbabwe (TAZI), delegation has left the country to attend a two-day prestigious World Twins Congress in Italy.

Hosted by the International Council of Multiple Birth Organisations (ICOMBO), the congress will bring together twins, researchers and experts worldwide.

Speaking at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before their departure, Farai Lawyer Katonha who is Africa's representative could not hide his joy driven from government recognition in their cause in advocating for zero multiple births-related maternal mortality.

"Firstly we want to thank the Office of the President and Cabinet of Republic of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Italian Embassy for making this journey a successful one through their facilitation and assistance," Katonha said.

"The government heed our call to end multiple births-related maternal mortality through providing basic necessities in ending the abnormally. When giving births, mothers lost more blood which unfortunately lead to loss of life and with specific reference to multiple births, Zimbabwe is one of the countries which is trying its level best in reducing maternal mortality," Katonha added.

"This has been our dream as an association to make sure that multiple births would be something considered normal when there is provision of sufficient necessities in the pre-natal, during and post phases amongst pregnant or delivering mothers," Katonha said.

Meanwhile, the congress in Italy will start from 26th to 28th September 2024 in Assiss (Italy).

This milestone marks a significant step forward for Zimbabwe's twins community, fostering international connections and knowledge sharing.

The delegation will engage with peers, experts and organizations whilst gaining insights into the latest research, education and support initiatives.

Tendai Mayor Katonha added that as twins association, they are thrilled to represent Zimbabwe at this global gathering as it gives them an opportunity for knowledge-sharing and life-saving skills exchange.

"This opportunity will enable us to learn from others, share our experiences and strengthen our regional twins/multiple births community ties with those from international twin community," Tendai Katonha said.

The ICOMBO World Twins Congress promises an enriching program, featuring keynote speakers from continental twin leaders and expert presentations, research updates and findings, workshops and panel discussions, networking opportunities, among other important issues.

Zimbabwe's participation demonstrates the country's commitment to supporting its twin community and advancing multiple birth research.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

3 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

3 hrs ago | 542 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

6 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Cameroonians caught with fake Zimbabwe passports

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

Dexter Nduna wants to wrestle Harare, Bulawayo parking contracts

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

7 hrs ago | 63 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Khama Billiat shines

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

7 hrs ago | 104 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

9 hrs ago | 82 Views