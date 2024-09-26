Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

News / National

by Staff Reporter

In a groundbreaking moment for Zimbabwe's twin community, the Twins Association of Zimbabwe (TAZI), delegation has left the country to attend a two-day prestigious World Twins Congress in Italy.Hosted by the International Council of Multiple Birth Organisations (ICOMBO), the congress will bring together twins, researchers and experts worldwide.Speaking at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport before their departure, Farai Lawyer Katonha who is Africa's representative could not hide his joy driven from government recognition in their cause in advocating for zero multiple births-related maternal mortality."Firstly we want to thank the Office of the President and Cabinet of Republic of Zimbabwe, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Italian Embassy for making this journey a successful one through their facilitation and assistance," Katonha said."The government heed our call to end multiple births-related maternal mortality through providing basic necessities in ending the abnormally. When giving births, mothers lost more blood which unfortunately lead to loss of life and with specific reference to multiple births, Zimbabwe is one of the countries which is trying its level best in reducing maternal mortality," Katonha added."This has been our dream as an association to make sure that multiple births would be something considered normal when there is provision of sufficient necessities in the pre-natal, during and post phases amongst pregnant or delivering mothers," Katonha said.Meanwhile, the congress in Italy will start from 26th to 28th September 2024 in Assiss (Italy).This milestone marks a significant step forward for Zimbabwe's twins community, fostering international connections and knowledge sharing.The delegation will engage with peers, experts and organizations whilst gaining insights into the latest research, education and support initiatives.Tendai Mayor Katonha added that as twins association, they are thrilled to represent Zimbabwe at this global gathering as it gives them an opportunity for knowledge-sharing and life-saving skills exchange."This opportunity will enable us to learn from others, share our experiences and strengthen our regional twins/multiple births community ties with those from international twin community," Tendai Katonha said.The ICOMBO World Twins Congress promises an enriching program, featuring keynote speakers from continental twin leaders and expert presentations, research updates and findings, workshops and panel discussions, networking opportunities, among other important issues.Zimbabwe's participation demonstrates the country's commitment to supporting its twin community and advancing multiple birth research.