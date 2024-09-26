Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

by Gideon Madzikatidze
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's non-committal to handover Isuzu double cab vehicle to the allegedly fraudulent Chief Chivero has been welcomed by several communities and Mashonaland West provincial chiefs council executive.

The reversal by Mnangagwa to recognise Chivero chieftainship (by withholding vehicle and supposed benefits) after leadership wrangle and contestation spilled into courts of law, was described as the best sign of non-interference and neutrality.

Speaking after the handover of ninety vehicles by President Mnangagwa in Harare this Wednesday, Tendai Chitinhe described Mnangagwa as the best template for a true leader who values, listens and respects diverse traditional customs and procedures.

"We really appreciate President Mnangagwa for listening to our plea for Chief Chivero installation redress. This shows that he considered our complaints against imposition of Cornelius Chengera Chivesani as Chief Chivero," Chitinhe said.

"Despite being dictated by some corrupt elements, Chengera was disowned by everyone because he is not the rightful heir to the Chivero chieftainship," Chitinhe added.

"My candidature and ascendancy was confirmed by everyone including Chief(s) Ngezi, Nebiri, Nyamweda and Nherera; whilst district, local and provincial authorities have also endorsed that am the rightful heir to the throne," Chitinhe said.

"To consider Chengera continuing to serve as Chivero is a gross miscarriage of traditional justice. He is bogus and will merely serve as a mediator," Chitinhe said.

Another Chief from Mashonaland West province also echoed the same sentiments, describing that the Chivero chieftainship wrangle has been kept hanging for quite long and there is a need to address it soonest.

"Since the matter will be addressed soon in Kadoma, it is important to note that President Mnangagwa has given courts and traditional resources to play their role without interfering with procedures," the Chief said.

"Chitinhe is the rightful heir and it was unfortunate that there are elements who misled our leadership into believing that Chengera is the best candidate of which this was wrong," he added.

"It would therefore distort our historical traditions, norms and values to entertain Chengera in assuming the chieftaincy," he remarked.

Tendai Chitinhe who is involved in a fierce wrangle for the Chivero chieftainship with Cornleous Chengera once took Mnangagwa to court before the case was removed from the roll then.

Chitinhe argues that the installation process then, was done fraudulently and is therefore seeking to be declared substantive Chief Chivero instead.

Chengera of Chivesani sub-house was appointed substantive chief by Mnangagwa on the 21st of May 2020 succeeding Chief Shopo who died in 2009.

Chitinhe said due process was not followed and accused the Director Traditional Leadership Support of diverting his appointment.

He said the Chivero chieftainship has its traditions and customs when it comes to ascension.

Meanwhile, when contacted for comment, Chengera was evasive to justify his ascendancy, describing Chitinhe as a public nuisance who deserves no attention.

"Chitinhe is a public nuisance and he is a victim of greediness. Everything that he does is associated with dismal performance and absolute failure," Chengera said.

Of the ninety vehicles dished out to Chiefs this Wednesday, the Chivero chieftaincy bites dust as Mnangagwa gives them a chance to put their house in order through addressing their wrangle using internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

Source - Byo24News

