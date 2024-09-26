Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Minister of Information Communication Technology, Tatenda Mavetera, announced that delays in licensing internet service providers for the distribution of Starlink products were due to necessary due diligence processes. This development aims to enhance high-speed and low-cost connectivity throughout the country.As of now, the government has officially licensed three internet service providers—Zodsat, TelOne, and Aura Group—to distribute Starlink services. Mavetera officiated at the launch of Aura as a Starlink reseller yesterday, highlighting the significance of this partnership with Starlink, a division of SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk.During the launch event, Mavetera emphasized that the licensing of internet service providers as Starlink resellers does not prevent other companies from entering the market, assuring that there would be no exclusivity in these licenses. "We plan to license additional Starlink service providers in the near future," he stated.Aura, the newly licensed reseller, boasts diverse interests across various sectors, including capital markets, financial and investment services, ICT, mining, commodities, manufacturing, farming and agro-processing, logistics and distribution, as well as real estate and consultancy.The announcement comes amid reports that Wicknell Chivayo, a businessman with close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, sought to leverage his political connections to secure an exclusive license to become a Starlink service provider. However, the government's decision to allow multiple providers signals an intent to foster competition and accessibility in the telecommunications sector.Mavetera's remarks reflect the government's commitment to expanding internet access and improving infrastructure in Zimbabwe, particularly through innovative technologies such as satellite internet, which can reach even the most remote areas.As the initiative unfolds, it is anticipated that the introduction of Starlink services will play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide in Zimbabwe, providing residents with improved connectivity options that are essential for education, business, and communication in the modern world.