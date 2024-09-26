Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's Minister of Information Communication Technology, Tatenda Mavetera, announced that delays in licensing internet service providers for the distribution of Starlink products were due to necessary due diligence processes. This development aims to enhance high-speed and low-cost connectivity throughout the country.

As of now, the government has officially licensed three internet service providers—Zodsat, TelOne, and Aura Group—to distribute Starlink services. Mavetera officiated at the launch of Aura as a Starlink reseller yesterday, highlighting the significance of this partnership with Starlink, a division of SpaceX, led by billionaire Elon Musk.

During the launch event, Mavetera emphasized that the licensing of internet service providers as Starlink resellers does not prevent other companies from entering the market, assuring that there would be no exclusivity in these licenses. "We plan to license additional Starlink service providers in the near future," he stated.

Aura, the newly licensed reseller, boasts diverse interests across various sectors, including capital markets, financial and investment services, ICT, mining, commodities, manufacturing, farming and agro-processing, logistics and distribution, as well as real estate and consultancy.

The announcement comes amid reports that Wicknell Chivayo, a businessman with close ties to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, sought to leverage his political connections to secure an exclusive license to become a Starlink service provider. However, the government's decision to allow multiple providers signals an intent to foster competition and accessibility in the telecommunications sector.

Mavetera's remarks reflect the government's commitment to expanding internet access and improving infrastructure in Zimbabwe, particularly through innovative technologies such as satellite internet, which can reach even the most remote areas.

As the initiative unfolds, it is anticipated that the introduction of Starlink services will play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide in Zimbabwe, providing residents with improved connectivity options that are essential for education, business, and communication in the modern world.

Source - online

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

46 mins ago | 21 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

3 hrs ago | 520 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 300 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

5 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Cameroonians caught with fake Zimbabwe passports

5 hrs ago | 538 Views

Dexter Nduna wants to wrestle Harare, Bulawayo parking contracts

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

6 hrs ago | 284 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

6 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

6 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

6 hrs ago | 58 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

6 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

6 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Khama Billiat shines

7 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

7 hrs ago | 255 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

7 hrs ago | 93 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

7 hrs ago | 103 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

8 hrs ago | 80 Views