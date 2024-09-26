Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 30-year-old man from Kambuzuma high-density suburb, Tinotenda Siringwani, has appeared in court facing serious allegations of raping a 29-year-old sex worker. Siringwani was remanded out of custody on free bail and is scheduled to return to court on October 3.The charges stem from an incident that occurred on September 4, when Siringwani allegedly hired the victim for sexual services at City Sports Bar, where they agreed on a fee.Prosecutor Mercy Masamvi outlined the events during the court proceedings, revealing that after consuming alcoholic beverages, Siringwani's accomplices offered to transport the pair.According to the State's case, the group drove to the Kopje area, where they pulled off the road and demanded sexual favors from the complainant. It is alleged that Siringwani and his accomplices then took turns sexually assaulting her while threatening to kill her if she screamed for help.After the assault, the accused reportedly drove the victim to a nearby fuel station and abandoned her there.The case has drawn attention to the ongoing issues of violence against women and the vulnerabilities faced by sex workers in Zimbabwe. As the judicial process unfolds, it remains crucial for authorities to address these allegations seriously and ensure justice for the victim.