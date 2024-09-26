Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three men from Harare, Ronald Mpopoma (38), Trevor Chigumba (40), and Fungayi Razawu (58), have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack on local businessman Blessed Runesu. The trio appeared before Magistrate Stanford Mambanje and were remanded in custody until October 22, with instructions to seek bail through the High Court.The incident in question occurred on September 12, when the accused parked their BMW X6 at Lot 5 Spitzkop in Harare. Accompanied by unknown individuals driving a Toyota Prado, they confronted Runesu, who was accompanied by his driver, Rueben, and his cousin, Brian Dube.According to court reports, the men blocked Runesu's vehicle from both ends before Mpopoma exited one of the cars and allegedly fired two shots toward Runesu's Range Rover. Fortunately, Runesu's driver managed to maneuver the vehicle away from the attackers and quickly sped to the ZRP Dzivarasekwa police station, where they filed a report.Following investigations, police apprehended the suspects and recovered two double-barreled shotguns and a 12-bore Mossberg firearm believed to have been used in the attack.This alarming incident has raised concerns over safety and security in Harare, particularly for local businesspeople. As the judicial process unfolds, authorities are under pressure to ensure justice is served and to address the rising incidents of violence in the city.