Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Three men from Harare, Ronald Mpopoma (38), Trevor Chigumba (40), and Fungayi Razawu (58), have been charged with attempted murder following an alleged attack on local businessman Blessed Runesu. The trio appeared before Magistrate Stanford Mambanje and were remanded in custody until October 22, with instructions to seek bail through the High Court.

The incident in question occurred on September 12, when the accused parked their BMW X6 at Lot 5 Spitzkop in Harare. Accompanied by unknown individuals driving a Toyota Prado, they confronted Runesu, who was accompanied by his driver, Rueben, and his cousin, Brian Dube.

According to court reports, the men blocked Runesu's vehicle from both ends before Mpopoma exited one of the cars and allegedly fired two shots toward Runesu's Range Rover. Fortunately, Runesu's driver managed to maneuver the vehicle away from the attackers and quickly sped to the ZRP Dzivarasekwa police station, where they filed a report.

Following investigations, police apprehended the suspects and recovered two double-barreled shotguns and a 12-bore Mossberg firearm believed to have been used in the attack.

This alarming incident has raised concerns over safety and security in Harare, particularly for local businesspeople. As the judicial process unfolds, authorities are under pressure to ensure justice is served and to address the rising incidents of violence in the city.

Source - the standard

Must Read

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

3 hrs ago | 681 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

3 hrs ago | 206 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

3 hrs ago | 183 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

3 hrs ago | 140 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

6 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Cameroonians caught with fake Zimbabwe passports

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

Dexter Nduna wants to wrestle Harare, Bulawayo parking contracts

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 431 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

7 hrs ago | 88 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

7 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

7 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

7 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

7 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

7 hrs ago | 96 Views

Khama Billiat shines

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

7 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

7 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

8 hrs ago | 104 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

9 hrs ago | 82 Views