Man assaulted over HIV rumours

News / National

by Staff reporter

Five villagers from Ensangu village in Matabeleland South have been sentenced for assaulting a neighbor, whom they accused of spreading false rumors about the HIV status of one of them. The incident highlights ongoing social tensions in the community regarding health-related stigmas.The accused, identified as Netiwe Ncube (20), Dumezweni Moyo (35), Sukoluhle Dakamela (28), Mungombe Hlengiwe (32), and Fortune Charvie (21), appeared before Magistrate Maxwell Ncube on Wednesday. Ncube, Moyo, and Dakamela pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to 12 months in jail each. However, two months of their sentences were suspended for five years, contingent on good behavior, while the remaining 10 months were converted into 320 hours of community service.In contrast, Mungombe and Charvie pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until September 23, as they await further legal proceedings.This case underscores the serious implications of misinformation and stigma surrounding HIV/AIDS in communities, drawing attention to the need for increased public awareness and education on health issues. As the judicial process continues, the community is left grappling with the social ramifications of such allegations and the impact on relationships among neighbors.