Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police have arrested two suspects in possession of 22 goats and eight sheep, which they allegedly intended to smuggle into South Africa via an illegal crossing point near Beitbridge. The suspects were intercepted during a routine patrol under an ongoing operation aimed at curbing cross-border crimes.

In a statement on their X (formerly Twitter) page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) announced the arrests of Obert Koki and Bhozani Munyanyi on September 19. The two men were apprehended at an illegal crossing point in the Lamidzi area of Beitbridge while transporting the livestock in a Land Rover Defender.

"The suspects were found with 22 goats and eight sheep they intended to smuggle out of the country. They failed to produce a police clearance and veterinary permit regarding the transportation and ownership of the stock," said the ZRP in their statement.

The arrests were part of the ongoing "No to Cross Border Crimes" operation, which targets various illegal activities at Zimbabwe's porous borders, including stock theft and smuggling of goods and livestock.

The police have warned that they will continue to tighten security at the borders to curb the rising trend of stock theft and other related cross-border crimes.

The suspects are expected to face charges of stock theft and attempting to smuggle livestock across the border without the necessary permits. Authorities have urged members of the public to report suspicious activities and assist in the fight against illegal trade at border points.

Beitbridge, which lies along the border between Zimbabwe and South Africa, is a hotspot for smuggling operations, with individuals often attempting to move livestock, goods, and other commodities illegally across the border. In response, the ZRP has ramped up patrols and operations in the area to combat these crimes.

The crackdown on border crimes has seen a number of arrests in recent months as police intensify efforts to prevent illegal activities, with particular focus on areas like Lamidzi, known for its high smuggling activity.



Source - The Chronicle

