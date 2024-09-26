Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have arrested the crew and two passengers of an Inter Africa bus after discovering 62 kilograms of dagga (cannabis) in their possession at a security roadblock along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road. The incident took place on September 22 at the 10km peg on the busy highway, as part of the ongoing operation "No to Cross Border Crimes."In a statement posted on their X (formerly Twitter) page, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest of the bus driver, Tonderai Mafo (48), the conductor, Mberikunashe Allen (25), and passengers Pauline Mudakuvaka (36) and Alice Mutanda (68). The suspects were intercepted during a routine security check at the roadblock.The police found 62kg of dagga, an illegal substance, concealed in the bus during the search. All four individuals are currently in police custody and are expected to face charges related to drug trafficking.The operation "No to Cross Border Crimes" was recently launched to target illegal activities, particularly those linked to smuggling, drug trafficking, and border jumping. The campaign has led to increased patrols and security checks along key routes, including the Masvingo-Beitbridge corridor, a known transit point for various smuggling operations.The police have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on cross-border crime, urging the public to comply with the law and report suspicious activities. Authorities believe that heightened security measures and continuous surveillance will help reduce criminal activities in border regions.The four suspects are expected to appear in court soon, facing charges that could result in significant penalties under Zimbabwe's drug laws.