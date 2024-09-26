Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has issued a stern warning to truck drivers who are contributing to the growing congestion at the Beitbridge Border Post by failing to follow proper clearance procedures.

In a public notice released on Wednesday, Zimra expressed concern over the increasing number of trucks parked within the border area without having completed the necessary customs processes. This, Zimra stated, has led to severe congestion at the border and on the major highways leading to the Beitbridge crossing.

Under current procedures, commercial truck documents are meant to be processed before arrival at the border. However, some truckers have been parking their vehicles near the border post while waiting for clearance, contributing to unnecessary traffic.

Zimra emphasized that only trucks with completed documentation will be permitted to enter the control zone at Beitbridge for release and departure.

"Trucks are therefore directed to park at truck stops until their documentation is ready. They can then proceed to the border control zone for release and departure," Zimra said in the notice.

The authority warned that any trucks found parked within the control zone or joining queues without proper clearance will face fines. Zimra clarified that this decision followed extensive consultations with stakeholders to streamline operations at the busy border post.

"Any trucks found parked within the control zone or joining the queue without complete clearance of documents shall be levied with appropriate fines. This decision has been taken after extensive consultations with relevant parties," the notice added.

Truckers were also reminded of the provisions under Statutory Instrument (SI) 57 of 2007, which regulates the movement and parking of vehicles within customs-controlled areas. Zimra urged full cooperation from all stakeholders to reduce congestion and improve efficiency at the border.

The Beitbridge Border Post is a vital transit point for trade between Zimbabwe and South Africa and has often been plagued by congestion, leading to delays and frustration for truckers and businesses alike. The new measures are expected to reduce delays and improve traffic flow at the border.

Source - The Herald

