Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has reported a concerning rise in common diarrhoea cases across the country, with a total of 8,482 cases and nine deaths recorded in the week ending September 15, 2024.

According to the ministry's statement, several major hospitals reported fatalities, including Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare, which recorded four deaths, and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals with one death. Other reported deaths occurred at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo (1), Mwenezi District in Masvingo Province (1), and Nyanga District in Manicaland Province (2).

Alarmingly, 4,235 of the reported cases involved children under the age of five, highlighting the vulnerability of this age group to diarrhoeal diseases.

The provinces with the highest number of cases were Mashonaland West with 1,230 cases and Manicaland with 1,172 cases. The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea cases this year now stand at 257,601, with 136 deaths recorded nationwide.

This surge follows a similarly high number of cases reported the previous week, where 7,933 cases were recorded, along with 10 deaths. The ministry had noted that deaths were reported at major hospitals such as Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, UBH, and Mpilo Central Hospital, as well as from districts such as Chiredzi in Masvingo Province.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to monitor the situation and has urged the public to adhere to hygiene practices, including safe water consumption and proper sanitation, to prevent further spread of diarrhoea across communities.

Source - NewZimbabwe

