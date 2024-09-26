Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cilliers Brink has been removed as Tshwane mayor.An ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence against him has been given the nod by a majority of councillors.ActionSA Tshwane caucus leader Jackie Mathabathe began by saying, "As the ActionSA caucus leader in Tshwane, I stand resolute today to address the motion of no-confidence against the executive mayor Cilliers Brink.""Under his leadership, we have witnessed alarming levels of disrespect and dishonesty that have left our communities in turmoil. The DA has prioritised affluent suburbs while systematically neglecting our townships.""The blatant discrimination is not only unethical it violates the very principals of democracy on which South Africa was founded.""ActionSA will not sit and watch. The favouritism displayed by this mayor betrays those who seek leadership and support.""Our people are deprived of their basic human rights, suffer indignities and are marginalised while the DA turns a blind eye. We must remind the DA that true democratic governance does not select beneficiaries based on post code.""Ethics and accountability must be the cornerstone of our governance. This mayor, has utterly failed to uphold these standards.""We are here to send a clear message to the DA: We will no longer tolerate the status quo. Our decision as ActionSA to exit this coalition is not just a political manoeuvre. It represents a principled stance against the unacceptable behaviour that has become the hallmark of this administration.""We demand a leadership that represents all of Tshwane. One that invests in its communities, uplifts our residents, and restores the shattered trust. The time for polite politics is over."He said, "Together, let us reject the toxic politics of exclusion and work towards a future were governance is transparent, equitable and just for every resident of this city.""Sewage flows through the streets of Soshanguve, Mawiga, Hammanskraal, Mamelodi, and Attridgeville and many other townships. Residents have reported non-functional street lights and negligence has become the norm.""Trenches are dug and left open. Tragically, children have drowned in Mamelodi and Hammanskraal due to the negligence of this mayor. Our township residents are being deprived of their human rights.""Under the DA mayor the city owes Eskom over R6-billion and Rand Water over R3-billion. The prolonged strike in Tshwane last year did not need to last as long as it did, if we had a caring mayor.""The mayor's tendency to insult rather than engage with the community is concerning. We refuse to be part of a leadership that understands nothing but only prides itself on being only for the chosen few.""Imagine, a whole mayor of a city calling people criminals and drunkards. What kind of a leader dismisses from work, those fighting for their rights? To the workers and residents of Tshwane: you deserve better."