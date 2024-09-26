Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean-born professional boxer Dzikamai Joseph Maphosa, currently based in Yorkshire, United Kingdom, is set to return home with ambitions to fight under the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board (ZNBWCB).Maphosa, a 30-year-old flyweight fighter with 16 professional fights (14-1-1), has applied for a local boxing licence and is eager to step into a Zimbabwean ring before the end of the year.Maphosa, who currently trains under the UK-based Natural Progression Academy, plans to join Clyde Musonda's Delta Force Boxing stable. According to seasoned promoter Musonda, Maphosa could make his local debut as early as December."He (Maphosa) likes to fight under the Zimbabwe Boxing Board and he also wants to fight under Delta Force stable. He wants to come back and fight in Zimbabwe, so we are looking at giving him a fight in December," Musonda told Zimpapers Sports Hub.Musonda also revealed that Maphosa is eyeing African titles, including the prestigious African Boxing Union belts, which serve as a gateway to World Boxing Council (WBC) titles. Musonda added, "It's good news for us. It's good to have boxers of Zimbabwean origin coming back home to fight. This is good for the country's boxing image."Maphosa, who has submitted his application to the ZNBWCB, hopes to elevate his career under Delta Force, with Musonda set to become his manager. If successful, his homecoming could boost the local boxing scene and inspire other Zimbabwean-born fighters to follow in his footsteps.Zimbabwe boasts several successful boxers in Europe, most notably heavyweight Derek Chisora, who has fought some of the biggest names in boxing, including Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. Other Zimbabwean boxers excelling abroad include light heavyweight Mac Shumba Pemhiwa and welterweight Tamuka Muchapondwa. Maphosa's return would add further momentum to Zimbabwe's rising boxing profile.