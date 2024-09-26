Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Reigning Rugby Africa champions, the Zimbabwe Sables, are intensifying their preparations to retain their title next year with tours to the United Arab Emirates and South Korea in November. As part of their build-up, the Sables will face international competition in a series of matches designed to sharpen their performance ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup, which doubles as the World Cup qualifier.

The Sables will kick off their preparations with an international friendly against the UAE national team on November 5 at Dubai's Sevens Stadium. Following this, the team will head to South Korea for an alignment camp, where they are scheduled to play two matches on November 7 and 15.

Zimbabwe head coach Piet Benade has emphasized the importance of such international sparring opportunities, which will help the team fine-tune their strategies and player combinations. Benade is eager to see how his squad performs against international opposition, stating, "We are excited to test ourselves against international opposition and gain valuable match experience. These tours will help us prepare for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and showcase our talent on the global stage."

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) is fully behind the Sables' preparations, with ZRU president Losson Mtongwiza underscoring the importance of the upcoming tours. "This is a significant milestone for Zimbabwe rugby. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players and coaching staff. We are confident that the Sables will continue to elevate the profile of rugby in Zimbabwe," Mtongwiza said.

The Sables' victory in the 2024 Africa Cup has renewed hope that they could break a 30-year drought and qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1991. With the next Africa Cup serving as the continent's qualifier for the 2027 World Cup in Australia, Zimbabwe's national team will be aiming to secure the sole automatic qualification spot available to the tournament winner.

As defending champions, the Sables are acutely aware that they will be the team to beat in next year's Africa Cup, and coach Benade has made it clear that thorough preparation is essential to maintain their momentum. The tours to Dubai and South Korea represent a critical part of their readiness, and the Sables are also planning a series of local preparatory matches against Zimbabwe's Under-20 team, the Junior Sables.

These sparring matches will serve a dual purpose, helping both the senior and junior sides. The Junior Sables, under coach Shaun De Souza, are preparing for their own bid to reclaim the Barthes Trophy and secure a spot at the Junior World Cup.

Zimbabwe's recent rugby success has not only inspired a new generation of players but has also attracted the attention of international competitions and Zimbabwean expatriates eager to contribute to the team's ambitions. Coach Benade is expected to have a strong pool of talent to choose from as the Sables set their sights on the 2027 World Cup.

Source - The Herald

