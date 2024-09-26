Latest News Editor's Choice


Mtukudzi family circus continues

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The ongoing tensions within the Mtukudzi family resurfaced in a recent no-holds-barred interview with DJ Ollah 7, where Oliver Mtukudzi's daughters, Selmor and Sandra, aired their grievances against their stepmother, Daisy. The sisters held nothing back as they addressed the family drama that has unfolded since the death of their iconic father, legendary musician Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi.

Selmor, who recently made headlines after an emotional breakdown during her performance at the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival (OMIFA) 2024 at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton, explained the reasons behind her outburst. The "Hangasa" singer revealed that it was her first time performing at the venue since her father's passing, and she was overcome with emotion after seeing his office locked and the overwhelming love from fans.

"It was my first time performing at Pakare Paye stage after the death of my father," she said. "I became emotional when we arrived only to see my father's office locked. When I appeared on stage, I was touched by the people who showed me love."

Selmor also dismissed rumors that her playlist at the festival was a subtle attack on Daisy. She explained that her setlist has always followed a particular structure, starting with slower songs before picking up pace, and that any assumptions of targeted messaging were unfounded.

The festival's planning, led by her half-sister Samantha, also came under scrutiny. Selmor expressed her disappointment at being omitted from the original line-up, only to be added after public outcry. She noted that despite claims of budget constraints from the organizers, she had never asked for payment to perform at family events.

"I was pained when I realised that I had been omitted from the initial line-up for the festival. I only got an invitation via email on short notice," she said. "To my surprise, the organising team started planning this event in June."

Selmor further shared personal anecdotes about her relationship with her late father, revealing that Tuku had high hopes for the family, wanting them to collaborate musically. She lamented the role Daisy played in keeping the family apart, stating that her stepmother was a major obstacle in uniting the family.

Her elder sister Sandra echoed these sentiments, accusing Daisy of being the reason the family remains divided. Sandra recalled a conversation with their father before his death, in which he urged all his daughters to work together and stay united. Despite his wishes, Sandra claimed Daisy has continued to exclude her and her siblings from family events.

Sandra also recounted difficult experiences from her youth, including feeling isolated and neglected during her time living with Daisy in Norton. She recalled a painful memory of discovering her father's new home in Norton after it was built without her knowledge and how she was left in the dark during the family's move.

As the Mtukudzi family rift continues to unfold, both Selmor and Sandra remain hopeful for reconciliation. Sandra expressed her willingness to engage in dialogue and called for a mediator to help resolve the family feud.

"I am open for dialogue and anything that can unite us as a family. Family events should also be in harmony and unity. We are open for a mediator to come and unite this family," Sandra said.

The Mtukudzi family drama, which has now been thrust into the public eye, remains unresolved. As tensions between the sisters and their stepmother Daisy simmer, the nation watches closely to see how the saga will unfold. Whether reconciliation is on the horizon or more divisions await, only time will tell.

Source - The Herald

