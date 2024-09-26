Latest News Editor's Choice


Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Under-20  1 - 1 Botswana Under-20
Zimbabwe's Under-20 football team, the Young Warriors, were left to rue missed opportunities and lapses in concentration as they drew 1-1 against Botswana in their opening match of the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations - COSAFA Qualifier at ABB Stadium in Matola, Mozambique, yesterday.

Marking their return to the prestigious Southern African youth tournament after missing the last three editions, Zimbabwe started strong but failed to hold onto their narrow lead, ultimately surrendering two crucial points.

Enock Moyo gave Zimbabwe the advantage with a 30th-minute strike, following a slow start by coach Simon Marange's charges. Moyo, from Bikita Minerals, capitalized on a rare chance to put his team ahead. However, despite creating further opportunities, the Young Warriors were unable to extend their lead, with forwards Denzel Mapuwa and Nesbert Muzenda both missing golden chances.

The missed opportunities came back to haunt the Young Warriors as Botswana's captain Phillip Kaku equalized in the 74th minute, catching Zimbabwe's defence off-guard. Kaku slotted home past goalkeeper Joseph Kaunda after Zimbabwe's defenders were caught napping inside the penalty box.

Zimbabwe had hoped for a stronger start in their return to the tournament after last featuring in 2020. Coach Marange, visibly disappointed with the draw, acknowledged that his side needed to win their remaining two group games to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

"We have to win the next two games if we want to go through. It was going to be good to win the first game but it wasn't to be," said Marange.

The Orlando Pirates youth coach admitted that his team's lack of concentration at key moments allowed Botswana back into the game. Despite dominating possession at times, the Young Warriors struggled to capitalize on their chances and saw their intensity fade as the match wore on.

"We played in moments," Marange said. "There was a moment we were in total control and moments where we lost concentration when we needed to take chances and put the game out of reach for Botswana."

Marange will need to reassess his defensive setup, which has struggled in recent outings, including conceding six goals in the Four-Nations tournament in Malawi in April. The Young Warriors' backline once again proved vulnerable, and Marange hinted at potential changes to tighten the defence in the next matches.

Meanwhile, Botswana coach Thaloba Nthaga praised his team's second-half performance, believing they could have taken all three points. "We didn't start well. There was a bit of nerves on the guys, and we were hurrying with the ball. But in the second half, we dominated and I feel we should have won the game," said Nthaga.

Nthaga adjusted his tactics after the break, employing a back-three formation and strengthening his midfield, which allowed Botswana to control the match and eventually break through Zimbabwe's defence.

Zimbabwe now face the pressure of winning their remaining two group games against Mozambique and Eswatini to secure their place in the next round. As the tournament progresses, the Young Warriors will need to improve their focus and finishing to avoid further slip-ups in their quest for COSAFA glory.

Source - The Herald

