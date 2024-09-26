Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's Government has mobilized inputs and resources to achieve a target of 3,274,200 tonnes of grains in the upcoming season, aiming to rebuild food reserves after a difficult harvest last year caused by the El Niño drought. The government is planning for a surplus of at least 33 percent to replenish reserves and enhance food security.With forecasts of reasonable rainfall in the 2024-2025 season, the Government is focusing on productivity gains to recover from the poor harvest of 744,271 tonnes in the previous season. The Permanent Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, emphasized that rising cereal production targets were necessary to address the country's food security needs, particularly in the face of climate challenges like frequent droughts."Cereal production targets for the upcoming season are set at 2.7 million tonnes for maize and 574,200 tonnes of traditional grains, which exceeds the nation's food and livestock feed requirements by 33 percent," said Prof. Jiri.The planned cultivation area covers 2.5 million hectares, including 1.8 million hectares for maize, 418,000 hectares for sorghum, 275,000 hectares for pearl millet, and 27,000 hectares for finger millet. This expansive effort is underpinned by comprehensive strategies aimed at mitigating drought and enhancing resilience within the agricultural sector.Prof. Jiri explained that the higher probability of a La Niña climate pattern had prompted the Government to enhance crop production measures. Key programs like the Presidential Inputs Scheme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa), the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPS), and private sector contracting schemes are in place to support farmers throughout the season.The financial requirements for the summer cropping season are estimated at US$1.6 million. The Government will contribute 37 percent of this amount, while the private sector will cover 60 percent through contract farming schemes. The remaining three percent will be self-financed by farmers."Through these coordinated efforts to enhance per-hectare yields, we aim to expand the country's overall agricultural output in a resilient and smart way," Prof. Jiri said, stressing the importance of multi-sectoral collaboration and private sector participation.The overall production of major crops is expected to rise by 347 percent to 4,093,700 tonnes, a significant recovery from last summer's drought-affected 914,848 tonnes. This projected growth is expected to strengthen food security and contribute to drought mitigation efforts.Graeme Murdoch, chairman of the Food Crop Contractors Association, praised the Government's efforts and readiness, noting that early preparations play a critical role in boosting agricultural productivity."Preparations for the upcoming summer season are moving forward positively, with numerous stakeholders actively involved in laying the foundation for a successful harvest," said Murdoch.As the country prepares for the next season, the focus remains on building agricultural resilience and ensuring that Zimbabwe can meet its food needs in the face of changing climate patterns.