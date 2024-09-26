Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

News / National

by Staff reporter

Was it a penalty? pic.twitter.com/dCgvrN5ui7 — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) September 25, 2024

Highlanders FC has been summoned to appear before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Ad Hoc Committee following the abandonment of their Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match against Simba Bhora FC. The match, which took place on Sunday, 22nd September 2024, at Wadzanayi Stadium, was cut short under controversial circumstances.In a press release issued by the PSL on Tuesday, the league confirmed that it had received official match reports from both clubs and the match officials. These reports provide details of the events leading to the premature end of the game. Highlanders FC now faces potential disciplinary action under Order 8.8, which pertains to responsibility for causing the abandonment of a Chibuku Super Cup match.The hearing is set for Tuesday, 1st October 2024, at 17:30 hours, at the PSL offices in Harare. Depending on the outcome, Highlanders could face sanctions, which may impact their future participation in the prestigious tournament.The Chibuku Super Cup, regarded as one of Zimbabwe's premier knockout football tournaments, enforces strict regulations, and any disruptions carry significant penalties. As the situation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge following the hearing.Fans of both clubs and followers of Zimbabwean football are eagerly awaiting the committee's decision, as the outcome could set a precedent for how match abandonments are handled in the future.