Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

News / National

by Staff reporter

Civil servants from Matabeleland North have begun relocating from Bulawayo to Lupane, the provincial capital, in response to a Cabinet directive requiring them to operate from Lupane by the end of this month. The move aligns with the Government's policy of decentralizing administrative functions to bring services closer to the people.A significant number of civil servants have already transported their belongings to Lupane, with others in the process of doing so. A Chronicle news crew observed that most of the civil servants' houses in Lupane are now occupied, with essential services like electricity and water already connected. The Welshman Mabhena Government Complex, where the relocated civil servants will work, has also been electrified and has running water. However, outstanding tasks such as painting, safety inspections of power connections, and the installation of security systems remain to be completed before the workers fully settle in.The relocation process, initially set to be completed by September 1, was delayed due to these unfinished works. Despite the delays, Government officials have reassured the public that the decision to move services to Lupane is final, and all efforts are being made to complete the relocation as quickly as possible.The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Lovemore Matuke, met with his Matabeleland North counterpart, Richard Moyo, in Lupane on Tuesday to assess the progress of development projects in the province. During the visit, Matuke toured the Government complex and the civil servants' houses, expressing satisfaction with the progress."I am happy and impressed with the level of dedication towards the completion of these projects. This shows that as a nation we are rallying each other to attain Vision 2030," said Minister Matuke. He highlighted the importance of collective effort under the mantra Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo), encouraging citizens to work hard to achieve national development goals.Matuke further emphasized that President Mnangagwa's administration is focused on economic development, with a directive for all provinces to hold special meetings within Zanu-PF structures to discuss economic policies, programmes, and projects. These quarterly meetings, involving the Provincial Coordinating Committees, aim to monitor and drive productivity under the devolution agenda.The Welshman Mabhena Complex's construction began in 2012, following Lupane's designation as the provincial capital in 1999. The relocation effort gained momentum after Vice-President Kembo Mohadi's June visit to Lupane, where he assessed the progress of key infrastructure projects, including the Government complex, civil servants' houses, and Lupane Provincial Hospital.The relocation of civil servants to Lupane is expected to significantly reduce transport costs for locals seeking government services, who previously had to travel long distances to Bulawayo from areas like Hwange, Binga, and Nkayi.