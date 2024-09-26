Latest News Editor's Choice


Commission red flags new Harare buildings

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The commission of inquiry investigating the operations of Harare City Council from 2017 to date has raised concerns over several buildings being constructed in the city, citing potential dangers to the public. Among the flagged projects is a shopping mall along Alpes Road in Vainona and a warehouse being constructed by a Chinese national in a residential area.

This week, the commission grilled Harare's acting town planner, Samuel Nyabeze, regarding the approval processes for these developments. Specifically, the inquiry focused on whether the council had adequately considered the intended use and safety implications of these projects.

The shopping mall, located at the corner of Alpes and Grant roads, is already complete and ready for occupation. However, the commission expressed concern over the lack of a designated building line or boundary, noting that the mall is set to receive high traffic. Investigators observed that "from the building, which we observed from the door of the shopping mall going out, you immediately get onto the highway," raising safety concerns for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Nyabeze responded by stating that council had followed sections of the town planning scheme when approving the project. "For a suburban commercial centre or a suburban commercial site, no building lines shall be left," he explained. However, he admitted that the interpretation of the planning scheme was flawed, agreeing with the commission that council had made an error in approving the building without proper consideration for safety.

When questioned about any remedial action taken, Nyabeze said that the council was waiting for the commission's proceedings to conclude before engaging the building owner. "The moment you try to engage her over the matter, you may actually be considered by some other people to be sub judice," he noted.

The commission also scrutinized a warehouse project by Chinese national Yang Pingyuan, which is being built in a residential area. Nyabeze confirmed that the businessman had started the process of applying for a change of use for the property. After receiving complaints, council issued a warning letter to the property owner on February 23, 2024, and proceeded with an enforcement order in August, seeking council's permission to take further action.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed the commission, led by retired judge Justice Maphios Cheda, earlier this year. The commission's mandate is to investigate the financial management systems of Harare City Council, audit compliance with the Public Finance Management Act, and scrutinize revenue generation through special vehicle companies and outsourced arrangements.

More developments are expected as the inquiry progresses.



