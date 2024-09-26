Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Recent reports have revealed a distressing situation regarding the graveyards of liberation war heroes, particularly those located in Zambia and Mozambique, which have been desecrated as farming activities have encroached upon these sacred sites. The findings were presented by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services, and War Veterans’ Affairs, led by Beitbridge East MP Albert Nguluvhe, in response to a petition by war veteran Sam Parerenyatwa.

According to the committee's report, many external shrines in Mozambique and Zambia are in a deplorable condition. Notably, one graveyard in Zambia has reportedly been converted into a farm, with remains of fallen heroes visible and stockpiled at the gravesite. The petitioner underscored the urgent need to repatriate the remains of these veterans back to Zimbabwe.

In light of these distressing revelations, war veterans have called upon Parliament to exercise its authority and advocate for the establishment of a dedicated fund aimed at repatriating and re-burial of ex-combatants buried in mass, shallow, and in some cases unmarked graves in Zambia and Mozambique.

Nguluvhe urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, through the Department of National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, to expedite the exhumation and repatriation processes for the remains of the fallen heroes. "The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage should be allocated adequate funding for exhumations and reburials," he stated.

Furthermore, the report recommends that a dedicated fund for exhumations and reburials be established through an appropriate Act of Parliament, compelling the Treasury to provide necessary funding for these efforts by December 31, 2025.

Many of the fallen fighters were buried in notable sites such as Mkushi, Freedom Camp, Nyadzonia, Tembwe, and Chimoio in Zambia and Mozambique. The committee also highlighted the importance of ensuring that when a veteran is declared a hero, funeral assistance should be provided within three days of notification of death, enabling a dignified burial.

Additionally, the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion has been urged to enhance the capacity of the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe, allowing for the recruitment of sufficient personnel to care for heroes’ shrines, both domestically and abroad.

The report further emphasized the significant challenges faced by the Home Affairs Ministry, particularly the lack of funding, which has hindered the department’s ability to fulfill its mandate. "Over the years, there has been stagnation in development and maintenance programs due to insufficient funding for the Liberation Heritage Programme," it stated.

In a related development, South Africa recently repatriated the remains of 49 liberation fighters who died in exile in Zimbabwe and Zambia, highlighting the ongoing efforts to honor and remember those who sacrificed their lives for the liberation struggle.

The secretary of the Home Affairs Ministry indicated that a policy shift is necessary to address the call for exhuming and reburial of fallen heroes in mass graves abroad. A decision made in the 1990s stipulated that remains be exhumed and interred in central locations within the various camps outside the country.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

1 hr ago | 223 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

3 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

3 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

17 hrs ago | 1061 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

17 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

17 hrs ago | 1408 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

17 hrs ago | 243 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

17 hrs ago | 265 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

18 hrs ago | 549 Views

Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

18 hrs ago | 365 Views

Mast*rbation lands teacher in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

19 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

20 hrs ago | 491 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

21 hrs ago | 11519 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

21 hrs ago | 204 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

21 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

21 hrs ago | 6239 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

21 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

21 hrs ago | 2028 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

21 hrs ago | 46 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

21 hrs ago | 246 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

21 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

21 hrs ago | 630 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 478 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

23 hrs ago | 154 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

24 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mavetera says delay in licensing Starlink distributors caused by due diligence

24 hrs ago | 402 Views

Mnangagwa snubs bogus Chief Chivero; withhold Isuzu

24 hrs ago | 2259 Views