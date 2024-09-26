Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim) on Tuesday launched a Braille handbook to promote capital market literacy among the visually impaired. The move aims to enhance the understanding of capital markets for people with visual disabilities, marking a significant step toward inclusivity in financial education.The handbook, unveiled in Harare, was praised by the government for addressing a critical gap in financial literacy for those with disabilities. Christine Peta, Director of the Department of Disability Affairs in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare, described the launch as historic."While much attention has been given to the needs of the disabled and the inclusion agenda, there remains slow progress in closing the gap," Peta said. "The launch of this Braille capital market guide is a welcome and groundbreaking development for the blind community."Braille is a tactile writing system used by individuals who are visually impaired, including those who are blind or have low vision. The new handbook will enable visually impaired individuals to access crucial information about Zimbabwe's capital markets.Judith Rusike, a representative from the Ministry of Finance, highlighted that the initiative aligns with the government's broader goals for inclusive growth."This handbook supports our efforts towards inclusion, allowing us to build institutional capabilities while preserving financial resources. We look forward to more such initiatives that enhance regulatory oversight and promote inclusivity," Rusike said.SecZim CEO Anymore Taruvinga emphasized the commission's commitment to fostering a secure and transparent investment environment. He praised the Braille handbook as part of SecZim's efforts to promote market integrity and boost investor confidence."This Braille investor handbook is a key element of our mission to ensure a sound investment environment while promoting investor education, especially for marginalized groups," Taruvinga said.The launch of the handbook comes as part of a wider effort to incorporate people with disabilities into Zimbabwe's financial systems. Human rights advocates and organizations representing the visually impaired have long called for greater accessibility, including the use of Braille in schools and public institutions.The initiative was well-received as a major milestone in fostering financial inclusion, with hopes that it will lead to further advancements in accessibility for people with disabilities.