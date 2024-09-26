Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe is grappling with significant development challenges that hinder progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This was highlighted during the Zimbabwe United Nations Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework mid-term review meeting held in Harare yesterday.

UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon acknowledged the hurdles but noted the substantial progress made by both the Zimbabwean government and the global diplomatic community.

"The latest SDG index emphasizes the urgent need for tailored solutions to tackle issues such as poverty, economic growth, inequality, climate change, disaster risk management, and the strengthening of institutions," Kallon stated. "Integrated, cross-cutting policies are crucial for advancing these transitions."

Kallon emphasized the importance of establishing robust policy and regulatory frameworks, securing development financing, and investing in the capacity-building of public institutions and civil society organizations. These steps are essential for enabling effective execution of development projects.

He commended the government's development partners and donors for their financial contributions, which constitute over 90% of the funding for UN-supported developmental and humanitarian initiatives in Zimbabwe. "For instance, out of the more than US$1.2 billion disbursed in the past two and a half years, joint programs accounted for approximately US$160 million," Kallon noted. This includes a US$90 million Health Resilience Fund and a US$9.5 million ZIM-ECO2 project, which highlight the critical collaboration between UN agencies.

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, acknowledged the challenges the government faces in implementing the UN SDGs. However, he assured that the government has decentralized responsibilities to provincial and local authorities to enhance local-level development contributions.

"The capacitation of communities and authorities at the lowest level is the government's key priority, aimed at fostering economic participation and effective resource utilization in line with our home-grown social and economic development agenda," Rushwaya said.

The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to address the development challenges Zimbabwe faces in achieving the SDGs, emphasizing that concerted actions are needed to create a sustainable future for all Zimbabweans.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

32 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

37 mins ago | 52 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

3 hrs ago | 524 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

17 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

17 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

18 hrs ago | 272 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mast*rbation lands teacher in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

20 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

21 hrs ago | 11727 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

21 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

21 hrs ago | 6453 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

22 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

22 hrs ago | 1312 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

22 hrs ago | 2041 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

22 hrs ago | 46 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

22 hrs ago | 634 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 481 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

24 hrs ago | 78 Views