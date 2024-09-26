Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe is grappling with significant development challenges that hinder progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This was highlighted during the Zimbabwe United Nations Sustainable Development Co-operation Framework mid-term review meeting held in Harare yesterday.UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon acknowledged the hurdles but noted the substantial progress made by both the Zimbabwean government and the global diplomatic community."The latest SDG index emphasizes the urgent need for tailored solutions to tackle issues such as poverty, economic growth, inequality, climate change, disaster risk management, and the strengthening of institutions," Kallon stated. "Integrated, cross-cutting policies are crucial for advancing these transitions."Kallon emphasized the importance of establishing robust policy and regulatory frameworks, securing development financing, and investing in the capacity-building of public institutions and civil society organizations. These steps are essential for enabling effective execution of development projects.He commended the government's development partners and donors for their financial contributions, which constitute over 90% of the funding for UN-supported developmental and humanitarian initiatives in Zimbabwe. "For instance, out of the more than US$1.2 billion disbursed in the past two and a half years, joint programs accounted for approximately US$160 million," Kallon noted. This includes a US$90 million Health Resilience Fund and a US$9.5 million ZIM-ECO2 project, which highlight the critical collaboration between UN agencies.Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Martin Rushwaya, acknowledged the challenges the government faces in implementing the UN SDGs. However, he assured that the government has decentralized responsibilities to provincial and local authorities to enhance local-level development contributions."The capacitation of communities and authorities at the lowest level is the government's key priority, aimed at fostering economic participation and effective resource utilization in line with our home-grown social and economic development agenda," Rushwaya said.The meeting underscored the importance of collaborative efforts to address the development challenges Zimbabwe faces in achieving the SDGs, emphasizing that concerted actions are needed to create a sustainable future for all Zimbabweans.