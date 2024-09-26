Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Buoyed by their recent home victory over Arenel Movers, Highlanders are set to travel to Mandava Stadium tomorrow to face FC Platinum, aiming for another morale-boosting win that could help them close the gap on teams above them in the league standings.

Highlanders demonstrated their dominance in their last match, defeating the promoted side Arenel Movers 2-0, with goals from Lynoth Chikuhwa and Gillian Nyathi. Chikuhwa's goal marked his 11th of the season, placing him joint-top in the race for the Golden Boot alongside Khama Billiat and William Manondo.

Currently sitting fifth in the log standings, Highlanders find themselves 15 points behind log leaders Simba Bhora. With the focus shifting towards finishing in a respectable position rather than championship aspirations, a victory against FC Platinum could significantly enhance their standings. They are just six points behind second-placed FC Platinum and one point behind both Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds.

A win for Bosso this weekend could see them leapfrog Ngezi Platinum Stars and Manica Diamonds into third position, a prospect that excites Coach Kelvin Kaindu. He acknowledges the importance of the match, especially in light of the growing discontent among some supporters regarding his management.

"We had not won for some time, but we don't want to be carried away because we have got a game on Saturday and we have few days to prepare. We still have a number of players that are out limping," Kaindu stated. "The game against FC Platinum is another match in which we need to focus and hopefully maintain our consistency in terms of results."

Kaindu remains aware of the points difference with teams around them and believes that maximizing points in upcoming matches could provide them with a competitive edge.

Highlanders will make the trip to Zvishavane without injured players Marvin Sibanda and Archford Faira, but they welcome back Marvelous Chigumira, who missed the last match due to suspension.

In contrast, Arenel Movers must quickly regroup after their midweek loss and prepare for a relegation battle against Hwange at Luveve tomorrow. Coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube expressed concerns about the financial stability of the team but remains hopeful about their survival chances.

"If we are going to be relegated, that would be on the last day of the season. Our chances of surviving are 50-50 at the present moment," Ncube said, stressing the need for maximum points in their remaining games.

Hwange enters the match with newfound confidence after defeating Caps United 2-0 at the Colliery on Wednesday. They currently occupy the 17th position on the table with 21 points, just a point above bottom-placed Chegutu Pirates, indicating that every match in the coming weeks will be crucial for their survival.

Source - newsday

