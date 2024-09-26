Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Harare City Council is facing mounting scrutiny as it emerges that Mayor Jacob Mafume and several senior officials received stands under questionable circumstances, costing the municipality much-needed revenue. This troubling revelation comes amid an ongoing Commission of Inquiry investigating the operations of the City Council over the past five years.

Reports indicate that prominent officials, including Mafume and town clerk Hosiah Chisango, were allocated residential stands without adhering to proper procedures. Notably, Harare City Council engineer Zvenyika Chawatama was allocated a stand in Greystone Park for US$55,000, a price significantly below its market value of US$146,000. Similarly, Chisango received a stand in the same area for US$50,000, raising questions about the valuation and allocation process.

Mafume's allocation of an unvalued piece of land in Mt Pleasant further adds to the growing concerns regarding transparency and fairness in the land distribution process. When questioned about the allocations during a session of the Commission of Inquiry, Blessing Muroiwa, the chairperson of the Harare City Council Committee on housing, health, education, and licensing, professed ignorance regarding the stand allocations.

"We give the housing director the authority…. We did not sanction that. We did not receive reports about that," Muroiwa stated. When pressed about the specific process used to allocate a stand to Mafume, he replied, "According to our housing policy, there is nowhere that states that we must receive a breakdown on who has been allocated stands."

The irregular allocation of stands has drawn widespread condemnation, as it undermines the local authority's capacity to generate revenue from land sales and leases. The Mafume-led Council is already grappling with numerous allegations of corruption and cronyism in its land allocation processes.

In a striking development, Mafume recently gifted a residential stand in Mt Pleasant to musician Enock "Nox" Guni as a reward for his achievements in the music industry, further fueling allegations of favoritism and unethical practices.

Compounding the controversy, Chisango's assets have been seized by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) amid suspicions that they were acquired through corrupt means. As the Commission of Inquiry continues its investigation, the public is left to wonder how deep the rot in Harare City Council runs and what measures will be taken to restore integrity and transparency in local governance.

As revelations unfold, the pressure is mounting on the Harare City Council to address these allegations and implement necessary reforms to regain the trust of its constituents and ensure responsible management of public resources.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

20 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

32 mins ago | 47 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

37 mins ago | 53 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

2 hrs ago | 292 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

3 hrs ago | 618 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

17 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

17 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

18 hrs ago | 272 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mast*rbation lands teacher in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

20 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

21 hrs ago | 11730 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

21 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

21 hrs ago | 6456 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

22 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

22 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

22 hrs ago | 2041 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

22 hrs ago | 46 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

22 hrs ago | 634 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 481 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

24 hrs ago | 78 Views