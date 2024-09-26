Latest News Editor's Choice


Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The late music legend Oliver Mtukudzi's daughters, Sandra and Selmor, have courageously opened up about the mistreatment they endured at the hands of their stepmother, Daisy, during their childhood. This revelation comes in the wake of a highly emotional moment at the Oliver Mtukudzi International Festival of the Arts held at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton over the weekend, where Selmor broke down on stage during her performance, having initially been omitted from the lineup before public outcry led to her inclusion.

Daisy has since responded to the allegations, expressing her shock at Selmor's emotional display, labeling it as dramatic and disrespectful. However, Sandra and Selmor's poignant accounts reveal a darker side to their upbringing.

In an emotional interview on the DJ Ollah 7 podcast, Sandra detailed the hardships she faced growing up, recounting how she often had to share meals with the family dog. "We used to be left out of everything. Kubvira tiri vana vadiki taingosiiwa, vanhu vaibuda vachienda kuma holiday naSamantha naSam isu tichinzi sarai makachengeta pamba, toda kudzoka pamba pakachena, tichisara," Sandra explained, highlighting how the rest of the family would go on vacations while she and her sister were instructed to stay behind to clean the house.

Sandra recounted a painful memory of being excluded from a family party. "I remember this other day we were invited to a party, all of us as children, and we were so excited about it. Surprisingly, on the day of the event, only Sam and Samantha were allowed to go, and I was given some laundry to do while others were going to the party."

The mistreatment extended to their meals, with Sandra revealing, "Paibikirwa imbwa yedu Kwanai sadza, iwe ndopawaidya ipapo ndopaipakurwa rako ipapo vamwe vachidya rice," meaning she often had to eat from the same pot as the family dog while others enjoyed rice.

In a heart-wrenching revelation, Sandra also shared that she was left alone in Kwekwe at the age of 16 when the rest of the family secretly relocated to Norton. The sisters confessed that they would often communicate with their father behind Daisy's back, as she restricted their contact with him.

These revelations have sparked discussions about the emotional toll such experiences can have on individuals, particularly in the shadow of a public figure's legacy. The sisters' bravery in sharing their story sheds light on the complexities of family dynamics and the challenges faced by children in blended families. As the controversy continues to unfold, many are left reflecting on the importance of compassion and understanding within family structures.

Source - NewZimbabwe

