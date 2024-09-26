Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Long serving ANC alliance partner the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal has broken ranks, saying the once-ruling party was teetering on the brink of total collapse due to the unemployment rate.

On the back of this, Cosatu has planned a national march on October 7 to counter the increasing unemployment rate which is at 33%.

In an interview with the Daily News, Cosatu's provincial secretary in KZN, Edwin Mkhize, said their hands were "tied" as a federation and they were tired of being exploited as workers.

"The ANC will not serve the previously disadvantaged if it continues to be in alliance with parties such as the DA. That is why we are taking to the streets to voice our dissatisfaction with the current government," said Mkhize.

He said the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC has completely shut them out of governance.

"As workers, we feel like our voices have been silenced. We cannot allow this to continue any longer.

"Enough is enough. We are the core of this government as workers," he said.

He added: "We will be marching because we are tired of being exploited by the current government led by the ANC. It is time now that we show them that we are tired of being led by the ANC that is not prioritising the people on the ground," said Mkhize.

In a statement, the labour federation said, "Cosatu notes with serious concern the deepening of the neoliberal agenda by the imperialist forces through our state and owners of the means of production. This is the reason Cosatu in KZN fully supports the strike which is called by Cosatu and other federations on October 7.

"We see this strike as a crucial issue because it addresses bread and butter issues for workers."

With millions of people unemployed in the country, Mkhize said, "We need jobs, but workers are being retrenched day in and day out through the narrow application of Section 189.

"Austerity measures impact workers heavily and continue to impose hardships on the working class as it undermines service delivery.

"Many companies, public services and local government sectors are currently engaging in collective bargaining; the effects of the neoliberal austerity measures are making it very difficult to conclude progressive collective bargaining agreements for workers," said Mkhize.

With the cost of living rising, Mkhize said measures should be put in place to cushion workers on the receiving end of the sluggish economy.

"The National Economic Development and Labour Council must revisit some sections of the legislation to engage the Treasury to review the issues of tax and giving access to workers to withdraw their savings when they are retrenched or lose their jobs.

"As Cosatu KZN, we are worried about the attack on KwaDukuza municipality. Our view is that this is one of the municipalities that is performing well. If this is not properly clarified, it may cause harm and instability to the municipality. More focus must be given to ensuring accountability by municipalities that did not perform well on audits."

Source - dailynews

Must Read

Captured judiciary delivers for DA

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo works to restore iconic clock tower with Swiss support

20 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF, ANC were publicly sworn enemies

33 mins ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa hosts Sam Nujoma's son at State House

38 mins ago | 55 Views

Hichilema showing his true colours

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Ramaphosa sold out the black man's struggle

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa takes SADC's begging bowl to UN General Assembly

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter shared meals with the dog in her father's house

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Steve Hanke celebrates the demise of Zimbabwe's ZiG

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Mafume accused of illegally pocketing prime land at Harare's expense

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe aims to become a key blueberry supplier

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'Zimbabwe's feja-feja economics not working'

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bosso eye victory against FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to meet SDGs

3 hrs ago | 17 Views

Capital Markets Braille handbook launched

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zimbabwe war heroes' graves in Zambia, Mozambique desecrated

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Commission red flags new Harare buildings

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Matabeleland North civil servants relocate to Lupane

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bosso summoned for refusing to accept ghost penalty

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimra launches crackdown on economic saboteurs

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 3,2m tonnes cereals

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Young Warriors, Young Zebras draw

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mtukudzi family circus continues

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwe Sables embark on Dubai, South Korea tours

3 hrs ago | 19 Views

Yorkshire based Zimbabwean boxer eyes return

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

100 days later, black unions reject the GNU

17 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Dexter Nduna faked his graduation'

17 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Army deployment causes alarm in Lupane

18 hrs ago | 1421 Views

'Mat South 5' express frustration over court delays in ZAPU leadership dispute

18 hrs ago | 245 Views

Dynamos crash out of Caf Confederation cup on penalties

18 hrs ago | 273 Views

Nyasha Magadhi: A Trailblazer in Zimbabwe's Mining Industry

18 hrs ago | 565 Views

Discriminatory Cilliers Brink removed as Tshwane mayor

18 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mast*rbation lands teacher in trouble

18 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Zimbabwe records 8 482 diarrhoea cases

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema threatening to delay 2026 elections

20 hrs ago | 493 Views

Zimra cracks whip at Beitbridge Border Post

21 hrs ago | 11733 Views

China mining firms partner with Zimbabwe on lithium mine

21 hrs ago | 212 Views

Bus crew, passengers arrested for possessing mbanje

21 hrs ago | 454 Views

Zimbabwean goats and sheep smuggled into South Africa

21 hrs ago | 6462 Views

War veterans reject Mnangagwa's third term

22 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Mugabe era farm grab victims to make way for Mnangagwa's wife

22 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Speculation swells over Mnangagwa aborted trip

22 hrs ago | 2041 Views

ZSE outshines VFEX in wealth creation

22 hrs ago | 46 Views

Hichilema gears up to change Zambia's constitution

22 hrs ago | 247 Views

Man assaulted over HIV rumours

22 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe businessman survives murder attempt

22 hrs ago | 634 Views

Man in court for raping sex worker in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 481 Views

Tracing debtors can be a headache unless done by professionals

24 hrs ago | 155 Views

Journalist to hold birthday anti-drugs sports tournament

24 hrs ago | 78 Views