Cosatu slams Ramaphosa's 'sellout' GNU government

News / National

by Staff reporter

Long serving ANC alliance partner the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) in KwaZulu-Natal has broken ranks, saying the once-ruling party was teetering on the brink of total collapse due to the unemployment rate.On the back of this, Cosatu has planned a national march on October 7 to counter the increasing unemployment rate which is at 33%.In an interview with the Daily News, Cosatu's provincial secretary in KZN, Edwin Mkhize, said their hands were "tied" as a federation and they were tired of being exploited as workers."The ANC will not serve the previously disadvantaged if it continues to be in alliance with parties such as the DA. That is why we are taking to the streets to voice our dissatisfaction with the current government," said Mkhize.He said the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC has completely shut them out of governance."As workers, we feel like our voices have been silenced. We cannot allow this to continue any longer."Enough is enough. We are the core of this government as workers," he said.He added: "We will be marching because we are tired of being exploited by the current government led by the ANC. It is time now that we show them that we are tired of being led by the ANC that is not prioritising the people on the ground," said Mkhize.In a statement, the labour federation said, "Cosatu notes with serious concern the deepening of the neoliberal agenda by the imperialist forces through our state and owners of the means of production. This is the reason Cosatu in KZN fully supports the strike which is called by Cosatu and other federations on October 7."We see this strike as a crucial issue because it addresses bread and butter issues for workers."With millions of people unemployed in the country, Mkhize said, "We need jobs, but workers are being retrenched day in and day out through the narrow application of Section 189."Austerity measures impact workers heavily and continue to impose hardships on the working class as it undermines service delivery."Many companies, public services and local government sectors are currently engaging in collective bargaining; the effects of the neoliberal austerity measures are making it very difficult to conclude progressive collective bargaining agreements for workers," said Mkhize.With the cost of living rising, Mkhize said measures should be put in place to cushion workers on the receiving end of the sluggish economy."The National Economic Development and Labour Council must revisit some sections of the legislation to engage the Treasury to review the issues of tax and giving access to workers to withdraw their savings when they are retrenched or lose their jobs."As Cosatu KZN, we are worried about the attack on KwaDukuza municipality. Our view is that this is one of the municipalities that is performing well. If this is not properly clarified, it may cause harm and instability to the municipality. More focus must be given to ensuring accountability by municipalities that did not perform well on audits."